Global Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments Market Set to Attain Value of Over $140.0 Billion in 2023

The increasing popularity of international cuisines and dishes is one of the biggest factors fuelling the rising demand for sauces, dressings, and condiments across the globe. Since the last few years, there has been a surge in cross-cultural interaction and awareness, which has significantly boosted the popularity of a lot of exotic dishes and cuisines. Additionally, the increasing disposable income and busy lifestyles of people in several countries are further pushing the demand for ready-to-eat dishes, which is in turn, leading to a huge rise in the sales of sauces, dressings, and condiments across the word.

The increasing need for easy cooking options and dishes requiring shorter cooking times are the other factors contributing toward the soaring sales of various types of sauces, condiments, and dressings throughout the world. Due to these factors, the revenue generated from the worldwide sales of sauces, condiments, and dressings is expected to rise from $115.3 billion to $143.9 billion from 2017 to 2023. The global sauces, dressings, and condiments market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2018—2023).

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) registered the highest consumption of sauces, dressings, and condiments in 2017. This is mainly ascribed to the fact that the region has been observing the large-scale adoption of Mexican and Chinese cuisines over the last few years, especially amongst the younger population of the region who are more open to food exploration and experimentation. As these dishes require various types of sauces, condiments, and dressings, their growing popularity resulted in the huge sales of these ingredients in the region in the past.

As the number of international and regional players currently operating in the sauces, dressings, and condiments market is not extremely high, the rivalry is moderately intense. Kikkoman Corporation, Nestle SA, McCormick & Company Incorporated, Tas Gourmet Sauce Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Unilever Group, Bolton Group, General Mills Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc., and Conagra Brands Inc. are some of the key players in the market.

The major players in the sauces, dressings, and condiments market are focusing on acquisitions to increase their market share. For example, in August 2017, Reckitt Benckiser’s food division was acquired by McCormick & Company Incorporated in a $4.2 billion deal. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening the position of McCormick & Company in the hot sauce and condiments market. Under the deal, McCormick agreed to integrate the acquired products, including French’s mustard, Frank’s RedHot sauce, and Cattlemen’s BBQ sauce, in its industrial and consumer segments.