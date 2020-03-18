Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application,Status and Forecast 2028

In this report, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The major players profiled in this Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market report include:

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the key players active in the market includes AdhereTech Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Inc., Ericsson AB, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, STANLEY Healthcare, and Zebra Technologies.

During the forecast period, it is estimated that the established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to the emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Component

Hardware Portable Diagnostic Devices On-body Wearables Others Non-Portable Diagnostic Devices

Software

Service

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Application

Telemedicine

Medication Management

Clinical Operations

Patient Monitoring

Connected Imaging

Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

NFC

Zigbee

RFID

Others (Cellular, Satellite, Zwave, EnOcean)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Clinics & Laboratories

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market with respect to the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The study objectives of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market.

