Protective Packaging Market– Global Competition Outlook by 2026

The global packaging and protective packaging market is segmented based on by material, by type, by application, and by region. By material segment is classified as Foam plastic, Paper, Paperboard. Types of protective packaging are Flexible, Rigid, and foam. Application is divided into food & Beverage, consumers, electronics. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11040
Based on material, foam plastic segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value, in the protective packaging market. Foam plastics are lightweight and provide thermal insulation and offer shock-dampening properties. On based on type Flexible packaging segment held the largest market share in 2016 owing to increasing preference for online shopping among consumers. Online retail channels widely use a wide range of flexible packaging products such as flexible foam, paper fills, air pillows, bubble wraps, and damage bags for filling empty spaces, wrapping, and blocking & bracing.
On the basis of regions, the protective packaging market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Nordics, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share among all the regions in 2017. This can be mainly attributed to the increase in demand for protective packaging in China and India coupled with the growth in the food & beverage industry in these countries. The urbanized population is shifting its preference to healthy and safe packaged foods owing to the rise in disposable incomes.
Key players in the global protective packaging market are Packaging Corporation of America, Max Packaging , Springpack , Sealed Air Corporation , Protective Packaging Solutions , Smurfit Kappa Group , Pregis Corporation , ACH Foam Technologies LLC , Bayer AG Germany, FP International , BASF SE Germany, Macfarlane Group , Universal Protective Packaging, Unisource Worldwide , Cellofoam North America Incorporated , and Ecovative Design LLC.
Scope of Report Global Protective Packaging Market:
Global Protective Packaging Market, by Material:
Foam plastics
Paper
Paperboard
Global Protective Packaging Market, by Type:
Flexible
Foam
Rigid
Global Protective Packaging Market, by Application:
Food & beverage
Health care
Industrial goods
Automotive
Household appliances
Consumer electronics
Global Protective Packaging Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players Analysed in the Global Protective Packaging Market
America LLC
Max Packaging
Springpack
Sealed Air Corporation
Protective Packaging Solutions
Smurfit Kappa Group
Pregis Corporation
ACH Foam Technologies LLC
Bayer AG Germany
FP International
BASF SE Germany
Macfarlane Group
Universal Protective Packaging
Unisource Worldwide
Cellofoam North America Incorporated
Ecovative Design LLC.
Covid 19 Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11040