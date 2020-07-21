Education And Learning Analytics Market– Insights on Growing Applications by 2026

Driving factors are education and learning analytics market are teachers are rapidly using online instructional technologies like interactive videos, simulations, artificial intelligence, and computer-based learning. Considering the online evaluation system, the formative assessments are becoming an inherent part of the online education system. However the hinder of education and learning analytics market is internet connectivity for online system. The important for data-driven decisions to improve education quality is increasing with the growing volume of student’s data generated from different systems, such as Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), Learning Management System (LMS), student information system, or a variety of library systems.
Based on the component, software segment outperforms the services segment and would see the maturation in the future owing to the higher adoption. So, professional services, such as consulting, and support and maintenance services, are expected to gain traction in the next 5 years.
On the basis of analytics type, Predictive analytics supplying insights on near future events based on exploration of past events. Predictive analytics emerged as a promising field, providing insights to students and teachers for adopting enhanced practices to improve good performance. However, predictive analytics helps students know whether the student is working in right direction to achieve the learning goals. Similarly, this type of analytics helps teachers identify students who are at-risk and need intervention to improve performance.
In terms of geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the market from 2018 to 2026, owing to the presence of a large number of solution vendors in the US.
Key players operating on the market are, IBM, TIBCO, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy, Alteryx, Qlik, SABA software, Blackboard, Schoology, iSpring, G-Cube, Latitude CG, Mindflash, SkyPrep, Information Builders, Watershed Systems, Yellowfin, Enlit, LLC.
The scope of Global Education and Learning Analytics Market:
Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Application
People acquisition and retention
Curriculum development and intervention
Performance management
Budget and finance management
Operations management
Others.
Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Components
Software
Services
Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by End-User
Academic
Enterprise
Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Analytics types
Predictive analytics
Prescriptive analytics
Descriptive analytics
Global Education and Learning Analytics Market by Deployment Models
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Covid 19 Impact