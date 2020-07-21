Latest Demand of Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, High Demand, Manufacturers, Revenue, Growth Drivers,Traders and Product Scope till

Needle free drug delivery system is an innovative method of drug delivery into a patient’s body without piercing skin. Needle free drug delivery systems are also called as needle less drug delivery system. Needle free drug delivery system decreases the needle stick injuries to healthcare personnel, and it prevents improper use of needles and syringe.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorder is expected to increase the demand for needle free drug delivery systems, in near future. Furthermore, increase in demand for pain free drug transportation and self administration is expected to drive the global needle free drug delivery market growth. For instance, in 2015 Zogenix had launched new needle free medication transportation technology (DosePro), which is single-use, disposable, and prefilled subcutaneous medicine transportation system for self-administration of liquid formulations.

However, drawbacks related to devices such as blockage, and restrictions of drug flow is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global needle free drug delivery market growth. Also, high cost of devices will affect the global needle free drug delivery market growth.

Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Market Key Competitors

Various key competitors are discussed in this report such as Antares Pharma Inc, Pharmajet, Injex Pharma AG, National Medical Products Inc, European Pharma Group, Crossject, Penject Corporation, Valeritas, Inc, and Endo International PLC.

Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Novel Needle-Free

Jet Injector

Transdermal Patch

Inhaler

Others

By Application

Vaccination

Pediatric Injections

Pain Management

Insulin Delivery

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

