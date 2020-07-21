How is Expanding E-Commerce Industry Driving Online Grocery Market?

Thanks to technological advancements, the world has changed incredibly from what it a few years ago. The needs of consumers change with emerging trends and businesses have no other option but to change along with the tides in order to keep their companies ahead in the market. Attributed to this, several organizations are adopting e-commerce platforms to provide their customers with the best services. Because of increased internet and smartphone penetration, the adoption of online delivery services has increased rapidly. Because of all these factors, the online grocery market is expected to advance at a significant pace in the years to come.

Traditional grocery retailers are increasingly adopting e-commerce platforms for easily gratifying the needs of tech-savvy and time-crunched consumers. There are several advantages that are associated with online grocery market, such as price advantages, Omni-channel experience, and faster delivery, which are leading to the growth of the global online grocery market. In addition to this, factors such as increasing disposable income and busier lifestyle of people across the globe are also driving the online grocery market in terms of demand. When it comes to supply, flexible delivery options, multiple distribution channels, and rising e-payment services are also leading to the growth of the market.

The two types of online grocery services are click-&-collect and home delivery. The demand for home delivery services was higher in the past and the situation is expected to remain the same in the coming years as well, which, in turn, is projected to result in the expansion of the online grocery market. Two online grocery store models are warehouse fulfillment and in-store fulfillment. When technology is taken into consideration, the online grocery market is divided into Omni-channel retailing and multi-channel retailing. Geographically, Europe emerged as the largest online grocery market in the past.

Recently, Amazon India (Indian subsidiary of Amazon) has declared its plans to launch faster delivery platform (Kirana Now), in association with conventional mom-and-pop stores in India. Snapdeal (Indian e-commerce players) has also announced its partnership with gourmet food retailer Godrej Nature’s Basket in January 2015. Some of the competitors in the online grocery market are Ocado Group PLC, J Sainsbury PLC, Tesco PLC, Wal-Mart Stores Inc., and Amazon.