How is Growing Tourism Industry Driving Luggage Market?

The lifestyles of individuals have changed significantly over the past few years. Due to technological advancements and strong economic growth in a number of countries, a larger number of people are now able to travel to different countries, which, in turn, has resulted in the swift growth of the tourism industry. On a global scale, the travel and tourism industry contributed about $2.9 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019. The U.S. travel & tourism industry alone was responsible for a contribution of $580.7 billion to the global GDP in 2019. The increasing business-related travel activities are further resulting in the growth of the tourism industry all across the globe.

Owing to this expansion of the tourism industry, the global luggage market is also predicted to advance at a substantial pace in the years to come. Luggage is an important part of travel and tourism activities, which is why the demand for luggage all across the globe is growing rapidly. The different product types of luggage include business bags, casual bags, and travel bags. Th demand for travel bags was the highest in the past, owing to the increasing travel and leisure activities, as mentioned above.

The major companies operating in the global luggage market include Tumi Holdings Inc., VIP Industries Ltd., MCM Worldwide, Samsonite International S.A., Briggs & Riley Travelware, Rimowa GmbH, VF Corporation, and Louis Vuitton Malletier S.A.