Business Jet MRO Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Business Jet MRO

Global “Business Jet MRO Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast period from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Business Jet MRO Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Business Jet MRO Market

  • DC Aviation GmbH
  • United Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney)
  • ExecuJet Aviation Group
  • Constant Aviation
  • Lufthansa Technik
  • Comlux
  • Bombardier Inc.
  • Atlas Air Service
  • Western Aircraft
  • General Dynamics Corporation (Jet Aviation & Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation)
  • Flying Colours Corp.
  • Rolls
  • Royce Holding PLC*

    Market Overview:

  • The Business Jet MRO Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.03%, to reach a market value of USD 4.36 billion by 2024.
  • – Inventory for sale, which is a key business measure for aircraft sales, has been declining steadily for the business jets for the past 10 years. This means that the market for used aircraft is growing. In most cases, the new customers for the used aircraft would like to customize the cabin, based on their preferences. This may also generate demand for the retrofits of the cabins. Additionally, engines and propulsion systems are serviced before handing the aircraft to the customers.
  • – With ADS-B becoming mandatory in the United States by 2020, cockpit upgrades are projected to be driven during the forecast period.
  • – With many new models of business jets entering service and with the aftermarket activity of business jets strengthening, refurbishment providers are experiencing strong demand for their services. Moreover, customers, these days are preferring to change their interiors, with attractive materials, furnishings, and colors, and other custom touches to make their aircraft cabins unique. This trend is also driving the market studied.

    Scope of the Report:

    Key Market Trends:

    The Engine MRO Segment is Expected to Continue to Dominate the Business Jet MRO Market in 2024

    In 2018, the engine MRO segment constituted a major share of the market studied. Engine MRO is an extremely important category of all MRO. Presently, the engine MRO market is witnessing numerous activities in the Middle Eastern region with MRO facilities, like Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (ADAT), which can service up to 70 large engines in a year. However, the interior MRO segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Business jet cabin interior generally consists of lights, seats, windows, IFEC, galley, and lavatories. The design of the lights and seats, color combinations, and other value add-ons boost the overall look of an aircraft’s interior. The interior design of a business jet is primarily dependent on the customer’s requirement and varies from aircraft to aircraft. The need for cabin refurbishment, mainly on used jets, and cabin retrofit contracts may drive the growth of the interior MRO segment of the market studied during the forecast period.
    The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

    As of 2018, North America has the highest market share in the business jet MRO market. The large fleet of business jets in North America, along with increasing charter services in this region, is helping the MRO services providers and OEMs to provide extensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The projected growth in pre-owned business jet sales in this region, along with the requirement of the advanced cockpit and new cabin interior retrofits, is expected to increase the need for maintenance, repair, and overhaul services in the region.

    Detailed TOC of Business Jet MRO Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 MRO Type
    5.1.1 Engine MRO
    5.1.2 Components MRO
    5.1.3 Interior MRO
    5.1.4 Airframe MRO
    5.1.5 Modifications
    5.1.6 Field Maintenance
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Latin America
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Vendor Market Share
    6.2 Company Profiles
    6.2.1 DC Aviation GmbH
    6.2.2 United Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney)
    6.2.3 ExecuJet Aviation Group
    6.2.4 Constant Aviation
    6.2.5 Lufthansa Technik
    6.2.6 Comlux
    6.2.7 Bombardier Inc.
    6.2.8 Atlas Air Service
    6.2.9 Western Aircraft
    6.2.10 General Dynamics Corporation (Jet Aviation & Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation)
    6.2.11 Flying Colours Corp.
    6.2.12 Rolls-Royce Holding PLC*

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

