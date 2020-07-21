Household Cleaners Market Growth Overview, Porter’s Five Analysis and Forecast to 2026 | Godrej, S. C. Johnson & Son, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bombril

Household Cleaners Market with Insights and Key Business Factors:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Household Cleaners Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026].

The study considers the Household Cleaners Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Household Cleaners Market are:

Godrej Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bombril, McBride plc, Kao Corporation., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company., Unilever, Procter & Gamble., Seventh Generation, Inc., Healthy Cleaning 101, Environmental Working Group., Amway, Eastman Chemical Company, Balthazar & Brisco LLC, The Caldrea Company, Melaleuca Inc., Lemi Shine and others.

By Product Type

Surface Cleaners

Dishwashing products

Toilet Cleaners

All- Purpose Cleaning Powders All- Purpose Cleaning

Liquids

Scouring Pads

Non- Abrasive Cleaners Powder Liquids Sprays

Specialty Cleaners Kitchen, Bathroom, Glass and Metal Cleaners Disinfectants and Disinfectants Cleaners Bleaches Glass Cleaner Drain Cleaner Glass Multi- Surface and Polishes Oven Cleaner Shower Cleaner Tub, Tile and Sink Cleaner Toilet Bowl Cleaners Floor and Furniture Cleaner Dusting Products Furniture Cleaner and Polishes Floor Care Products Carpet and Rug Cleaner

Others

By Application

Bathroom

Kitchen

Floor

Fabric Care

Others

Based on regions, the Household Cleaners Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global household cleaners market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.59% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization worldwide and rising awareness about the importance of clean living spaces are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Household cleaners are the products which are specially designed so that they can remove dust, stains and other bad smells in the house. Surface cleaners, toiler cleaners, scouring pad and others are some of the common household cleaners. There main function is to keep house clean and neat. There are different cleaner products for bathroom, floor, kitchen, and for fabric care. Increasing awareness related to cleaning and rising demand for premium products are the factors fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Driver:

Increasing demand for the premium products will drive the market

Rising prevalence for the automatic dishwashing tablets will also propel the growth

Growing demand for eco- friendly and sustainable household products will also act as a driver for the market

Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also contribute as a factor for the market

Market Restraint:

Availability of substitute in the market will restrain the growth

Increasing awareness about the toxic and unsafe chemicals in these cleaners will also hamper the market

Rising competition among local players will also act as a restrain for the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Marks & Spencer announced the launch of their new cruelty-free cleaning products which consist of different type of fruity fragrant sprays for kitchen, floors, cleaning surfaces and dishes. They have used highly effective formulas and different fragrances so that they can help the consumer to keep their house fresh and clean.

In March 2019, AlEn USA announced the launch of their new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products, Art of Green Multipurpose Cleaners which is specially designed so that they increase green cleaning among users. They are available in three formats, multipurpose wipes, concentrated refill and multipurpose cleaning sprays. They are safe and are available in affordable prices.

Key Benefits for Household Cleaners Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Household Cleaners Market trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa)

