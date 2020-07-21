Leather Goods Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global “Leather Goods Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast period from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Leather Goods Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

The Fashion Industry is Leading the Leather Market

The increased number of working professionals and young millennials is majorly driving the leather shoes market in the European region. Majorly driven by the fashion industry, the European countries, such as Italy and France, are witnessing an extensive dependency on leather goods, right from production to trading, including footwear. In addition, the European Commission published a study, which stated that the leather footwear segment accounts for the major production share, of 41%, in the leather industry. The thriving fashion industry has majorly uplifted the demand for leather handbags and wallets among the consumers, thereby driving the accessories market in the region. As a result, leather handbags hold the major market share in the accessories segment. Europe-based companies, such as Gucci, Gianni Versace, and Louis Vuitton, are the key players involved in the manufacturing of leather-based luxury goods.

Offline Stores Remain the Most Preferred Points of Sale

Due to the existing consumers’ perception on the touch and feel of leather products, offline stores remained the most preferred points of sale in the European region. This has led key players in the market to expand their presence with exclusive stores. For instance, Louis Vuitton recently launched its third showroom in Rome, Italy, to increase its sale in the capital. Moreover, the companies are launching duty-free outlets in airports, in order to boost their reach toward international customers. As a result of an increased number of outlets across the region, the consumption of leather goods has increased simultaneously, and is projected to rise in the coming years. However, the increasing social media impact from Instagram and Twitter is significantly driving consumers to opt for online market. Since majority of the potential customers are engaged in social media platforms, manufacturers are targeting these websites as a promising source of advertisements and shopping. Additionally, the influence from brand ambassadors and celebrities is increasingly impacting the product sales.

