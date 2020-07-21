Plant Protein Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

“Plant Protein Market “research report highlights existing dynamics and growths during the forecast period 2019-2024. The report incorporates detailed analysis of the market development drivers as well as the preventing factors in the Plant Protein market. The scope of the report covers an extensive estimation pertaining to the winning essentials and participant schemes through a presentation of the segmentation of market in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Plant Protein Market

Why there is Need of Plant Protein Market Research?

To determine trades anticipation, consumption trend, and need of market.

To keep up competitiveness over applicants performing in the Plant Protein market.

To get detailed knowledge of the market which helps in terms of decision- making.

To advance insight into industrial, social, methodological, and legal aspects of the market.

To perceive the detailed market size derived by analyzing upward and downward moment of Plant Protein market trends.

To get knowledge of worldwide marketplaces and their leveling trading environments, effectiveness, and inclinations.

Key Market Trends:

Soy Protein Recorded the Highest Market Share

Soy protein is available in flour, concentrate, and isolate format. Soy protein is widely being incorporated as ingredients in processed food, as a protein supplement, and even available as protein drink. Other plant protein sources, such as legumes, have gained popularity, due to their low-fat content and adequate amounts of macronutrients, including folate, iron, zinc, and calcium. Pea proteins are perceived as a cost-effective way to follow a healthy lifestyle, as it is a complete protein that contains all nine essential amino acids (unlike rice or beans). Major players are coming up with various forms of the protein and are investing more on improving the performance of their existing products, as well as in developing new formulations. For instance, ADM has launched an energy drink incorporated with soy protein, which is available in the US and European markets.

France is the Fastest Growing Market in the Plant Protein Market

The French plant protein market is registering a CAGR of 8.1%. The increasing preferences toward healthy foods is the major factor that is driving the plant protein market in France. The decrease in the consumption of animal protein, due to the various intolerances, is also a factor leading to the growth of the plant protein market in Europe. There is significant support from the governments for production and consumption of plant protein, such as soy, as they require fewer natural resources for the same protein level. Soy-based proteins are the most demanded plant protein in France. Major players are expanding their product range by introducing proteins from new sources of plants, and more players are entering into the market for expanding their base.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

How the developing pattern towards maintainability goes about as a driver to the worldwide Plant Protein market situation?

Analyzing different points of view of the market with the assistance of Porter’s five powers investigation

Which solutions and end-user vertical is predictable to overlook the Plant Protein market?

Which regions are relied upon to observe the fastest development during the prediction period?

Identify the most recent advancements, market shares and strategies utilized by the significant market players.

Detailed TOC of Plant Protein Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Wheat Protein

5.1.2 Soy Protein

5.1.3 Pea Protein

5.1.4 Other Ingredient Types

5.2 By Form

5.2.1 Protein Isolate

5.2.2 Protein Concentrate

5.2.3 Texture Protein

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Bakery

5.3.2 Meat Extender

5.3.3 Nutritional Supplement

5.3.4 Beverage

5.3.5 Snacks

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Spain

5.4.5 Italy

5.4.6 Russia

5.4.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland

6.4.2 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 Kerry Inc.

6.4.5 Omega Protein Corporation

6.4.6 Roquette

6.4.7 Amway

6.4.8 Glanbia PLC

6.4.9 Avebe

6.4.10 Growing Naturals LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

