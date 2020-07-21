Olive Market analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Global “Olive Market” is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Olive market is provided detail in this report.

Increasing demand for healthier fat sources is driving the market

The global trend toward the adoption of healthier sources of fat is driving the market for olive oil, and, by extension, the market for olives. Developing countries are increasingly adopting olive oil in their diets, thus giving boosting the production and export of olives in to meet the increasing demand.

Olive Market is segmented by country into Spain

As of 2018, the olive production in Spain is recorded to be 7,064,802 metric ton and projected to reach at 9,320,029 metric ton by 2024 registering a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Spain is the largest olive producer in Europe, in 2016 nearly half of the olive production in was from Spain. The 80% of the olive production in Spain was concentrated in Jaen.Till 2017, olives are the major crops in Andalusia, the Mediterranean state of Spain. More than 10 million acres of agricultural land in Andalusia was planted with olive tree.

