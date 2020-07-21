Rice Market analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

“Rice Market” have been analysed by recent trends and developments during forecast period 2019-2024. A segmentation of the Global Rice market has been done for the purpose of a detailed study. The market is segmented on the basis of key principles. Data on the foremost and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis.
Following Companies Are Covered by Rice Market
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245088
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market growth rate of market in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Rice market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Rice market?
- Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
- What are the Rice market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Rice market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Rice market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of market?
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245088
Key Market Trends:
Strong Demand In North-western Europe
The majority of European import of rice accounts for north-western Europe, with the United Kingdom, France, and Germany as the largest importers. France and the Netherlands are the largest importers of rice from developing countries. The Netherlands has a strong marine transportation system that forms an important entry point for rice into from various developing countries. Important rice varieties imported by are long-grain Indica rice and aromatic varieties (basmati, jasmine, etc.). United Kingdom is the leading importer of basmati rice, which is largely sourced from India. India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia are some of the major exporters of rice to Europe.
Italy- The Largest Rice Consuming Country in the Europe
The consumption of rice in Italy was valued at USD 937,893.7 thousand in 2018, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8%, during the forecast period. Risotto is one of the most representative and widely eaten Italian dishes, and its demand has been rising rapidly among Italian consumers. Italian consumers perceive rice and grains to be healthier than pasta. Owing to growing health consciousness among the Italian consumers, they are cutting back and limiting the amount of pasta in their diet, while shifting toward the consumption of healthier grains, including rice. Owing to the changing consumer preferences and changing lifestyles, local companies in the country are consistently involved in innovation that constantly adapts to the needs of the modern consumer. For instance, the Italian company, Riso Bello added new ready-to-eat risottos in its product range, to satisfy the market demand for high-quality, easy-to-cook products.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245088
Reasons for buying Report:
- Current and future Rice market viewpoint in the developed and developing markets
- Analysis of various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- The segment that is likely to dominate the market
- Regions that are estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
- Identify the latest developments, Rice market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players
Detailed TOC of Rice Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.4.1 Value Chain Overview
4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain
4.4.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain
4.5 Variety & Grade Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 Russia
5.1.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Value
5.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.1.5 Price Trend Analsysis
5.1.2 United Kingdom
5.1.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Value
5.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.3 France
5.1.3.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Value
5.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.4 Italy
5.1.4.1 Production Analysis
5.1.4.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Value
5.1.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.4.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.5 Germany
5.1.5.1 Production Analysis
5.1.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.1.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.5.5 Price Trend Analysis
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Yeast Extract Market Size 2020 Industry Research, Share, Analysis, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Manufacturers, Forecasts to 2026
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2024
Phyto Squalane Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2025
Global Rotary Kiln Market2020Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to2024
5G WIT120 Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development
Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market 2020 Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview