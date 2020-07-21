Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market 2020| Size, Industry Growth, Share, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2027

Market Dynamics

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the next-generation power semiconductors market could achieve a high CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2027).

Growth Drivers and Key Restraints

Fast-paced growth of the power semiconductor market has been evident in recent years, given the proliferation of consumer electronics like notebooks, desktop computers, smartphones, netbooks, portable media players, and flat panel displays. These devices require advanced power management to enhance power efficiency and also extend battery life.

The commercial aspect of next-generation power semiconductors is evolving significantly, owing to which, several manufacturers are striving to enter the market. On account of their attractive performances, next-generation power semiconductors are subjected to intense research and development (R&D). This gives rise to highly sophisticated and advanced next-generation power semiconductors that elevate the market position to a great extent.

Get Free Sample at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2685

Furthermore, growth in the number of wide-bandgap devices is expected to benefit processing equipment. Substantial improvements in the technique of developing GaN material on Si substrates have led to high quality, crack-free GaN epilayers that can be grown on Si. This overcomes the 17% crystal mismatch between both the materials that crystal faces. These factors are touted to have a profound effect on the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global next-generation power semiconductors market can be segmented with respect to product material, device, and application.

Depending on the product material, the market can be considered for gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC). Between these, GaN could account for the largest share owing to the rising demand for the material in semiconductors compared to SiC. Gallium nitride semiconductors enjoy immense demand compared to silicon technology as these are able to handle high-intensity power as well as temperature. Other features are low resistance, high-speed switching capacity, high current density, and high dielectric strength.

In terms of the device, the market can be split into MOSFET/IPD, IGBT/Power module, and diode. MOSFET is considered a cost-effective solution that is compatible with higher voltage and current, compared to BJT. MOSFET aids in power management which helps improve energy conservation in different applications, including consumer electronics, electric vehicle, and industrial systems.

Application-wise, Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Industry includes hybrid & electric vehicle, renewable energy, LED lights, smart homes, and others.

Regional Insight

The Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW) are the primary markets for next-generation power semiconductors.

North America is reigning over the worldwide next-generation power semiconductors market, says MRFR. The region owns a thriving automotive industry and also notes an intense demand and consumption of devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones. This factor benefits the regional market to a great extent. The United States (U.S.), Canada and Mexico are home to a number of prominent vendors that are putting efforts in the development of new-generation power semiconductors.

APAC is forecasted to expand at the fastest rate in the global next-generation power semiconductor market. The region is known for its huge consumer base and the steady rise in disposable income of the local people, which is instrumental in market growth. India, China, and Japan are the leading markets for next-generation power semiconductors in the region, thanks to the enormous consumer base for personal devices.

Leading Players

The players leading the worldwide next-generation power semiconductors include Semikron (U.S.), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Fairchild (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Mitsubishi Motors (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (U.S.), Fuji Electric (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), to name a few.

Browse More Details on Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-railways-market-2685

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

Blog: http://mrfrblog.com/