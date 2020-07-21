Reading Glasses Market: Current Business Trends & Growth Opportunities 2020-2026

The global reading glasses market size is expected to gain momentum from the ever-increasing demand for fashionable frames. Consumers nowadays are looking for frames designed with specific materials, such as fiber or wood or frames as per the shapes of their faces. Therefore, styles of frames are persistently going through revolution. It would affect the market positively in the coming years. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Reading Glasses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18-64 years, and 65 years and above), By Type (Prescription Reading Glasses and OTC Reading Glasses), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Sales Channels, Ophthalmology Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the reading glasses market size was USD 34.92 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 53.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Reading Glasses Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Reading Glasses Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/reading-glasses-market-102606

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Vision Disorders by Key Countries/Region

4.2 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch

4.3 Overview of New Product Launches

4.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries/Region

Global Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

5.2.1 Less than 18 years

5.2.2 18 to 64 years

5.2.3 65 years and above

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.3.1 Prescription Reading Glasses

5.3.2 OTC Reading Glasses

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Retail Stores

5.4.2 Online Stores

5.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

5.5 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.54 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Age Group

6.2.1 Less than 18 years

6.2.2 18 to 64 years

6.2.3 65 years and above

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.3.1 Prescription Reading Glasses

6.3.2 OTC Reading Glasses

6.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

6.4.1 Retail Stores

6.4.2 Online Stores

6.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

Europe Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Age Group

7.21 Less than 18 years

7.2.2 18 to 64 years

7.2.3 65 years and above

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.3.1 Prescription Reading Glasses

7.3.2 OTC Reading Glasses

7.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

7.4.1 Retail Stores

7.4.2 Online Stores

7.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

7.4.4 Others

7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Spain

7.5.5 Italy

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Age Group

8.2.1 Less than 18 years

8.2.2 18 to 64 years

8.2.3 65 years and above

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

8.3.1 Prescription Reading Glasses

8.3.2 OTC Reading Glasses

8.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

8.4.1 Retail Stores

8.4.2 Online Stores

8.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

8.4.4 Others

8.5. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.2 China

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Southeast Asia

8.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis – By Age Group

9.2.1 Less than 18 years

9.2.2 18 to 64 years

9.2.3 65 years and above

9.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

9.3.1 Prescription Reading Glasses

9.3.2 OTC Reading Glasses

9.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

9.4.1 Retail Stores

9.4.2 Online Stores

9.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

9.4.4 Others

9.5. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis – By Age Group

10.2.1 Less than 18 years

10.2.2 18 to 64 years

10.2.3 65 years and above

10.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

10.3.1 Prescription Reading Glasses

10.3.2 OTC Reading Glasses

10.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

10.4.1 Retail Stores

10.4.2 Online Stores

10.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

10.4.4 Others

10.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

10.4.1 GCC Countries

10.4.2 South Africa

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Continued…

