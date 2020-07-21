Flame Retardant Chemicals Market analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

“Flame Retardant Chemicals Market” have been analysed by recent trends and developments during forecast period 2019-2024. A segmentation of the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals market has been done for the purpose of a detailed study. The market is segmented on the basis of key principles. Data on the foremost and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis.

Following Companies Are Covered by Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market growth rate of market in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market?

Who are the key manufacturers in market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Flame Retardant Chemicals market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Flame Retardant Chemicals market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Flame Retardant Chemicals market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Buildings and Construction Activities

– Household fires are one of the biggest causes for loss of human life. Flame retardants are used in building materials and products due to strict fire safety regulations. In buildings, flame retardants are majorly used in structural insulation. Insulations are used in homes and other buildings to maintain a comfortable temperature and to conserve energy.

– Phosphorus-based flame retardants are the most commonly used flame retardants in polyurethane foams, especially liquid substances. Flame retardants used for rigid PU foams are available in three forms, such as additive liquid flame retardants, reactive liquid flame retardants, and solid flame retardants.

– Various fire standards around the world are driving the market for flame retardants. In Europe, all materials for building and construction (including rigid PU foams) have to meet the fire requirements according to EN 13501. Building materials in the United States have to be tested according to ASTM E 84.

– The construction sector is expected to expand in real terms, by an annual average of 3.2% over the next decade, to a nominal value of more than USD 6.0 trillion. The pace of growth in the construction industry is expected to increase during the coming years, in regions, such as Middle East & Africa. This reflects the huge investment in building and infrastructure that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018. Flame retardant chemicals are extensively used in the construction sector in developing insulation, structural elements, cables, and electrical wires. In Asia-Pacific, infrastructure activities are increasing in countries, such as India, China, and a few ASEAN countries. The increase in infrastructural activities in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to drive the flame retardant chemicals market, during the forecast period. In China, electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., register the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. With the availability of cheap labor and low-cost electronic substitutes, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow rapidly in the near future, thereby, driving the demand for flame retardant chemicals in the country. Additionally, in India, the textile industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The government of India has announced to invest INR 690 crore (USD 106.58 million) for setting up 21 ready-made garment manufacturing units for development and modernization of the Indian textile sector. Aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

