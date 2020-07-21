Updated Research Report on Cross-Linked Polymers Market 2020 : Size, Share, Demand and Forecast by 2027 | Key Players – Borealis AG, 3H Vinacom Co, Solvay, Polyone, Polychem Ltd., Saco Polymers Inc.,

Cross-linked polymers are 3D structured, thermosetting polymers which are obtained by vulcanization and step polymerization process. Polyisocyanate and polycarbodiimide are the cross-linking agents which can initiate the process of vulcanization and step polymerization. Bakelite and Vulcanized Rubber are the two examples of cross-linked polymers. Cross-linking term is referred to the covalent bond between polymers. During polymer formation process mechanical and physical properties are changes based on densities. Cross-linked polymers are widely used in paints & coatings, wires & cables, and electrical & electronics, solar panels, regenerative medicines, artificial heart membranes, tires, pipes, and other applications.

Rise in demand for water based and eco-friendly coatings is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global cross-linked polymers market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness in energy conservation will increases the demand for coatings in the various industries where insulation or coating is mandatory. It is expected to propel the growth of global cross-linked polymers market. Moreover, increase in development of cross-linked polymers for wide range of applications such as paint & coatings, automotive, medical, aerospace & defense, and others may drive the global cross-linked polymers market, during this forecast period. In addition to that, increase in usage of cross-linked polymers in floor coatings and bumper applications will have the positive impact on global cross-linked polymers market growth.

However, high cost of cross linking agents and slightly toxic nature are the major restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global cross-linked polymers market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Polychem Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, HDC Hyundai Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd., Saco Polymers Inc., Borealis AG, 3H Vinacom Co, Solvay, Polyone, and LyondellBasell Industries.

Market Taxonomy

By Cross-linking Type

Chemical Cross-links

Physical Cross-links

Oxidative Cross-links

By Types

Low Density Cross-links

Intermediate Density Cross-links

High Density Cross-links

By End User

Paints & Coatings

Automotive

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

