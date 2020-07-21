Metalworking Fluids Market Size, Share, Future Scope and Forecast Report to 2027 | Top Players – Sinopec Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Houghton International Inc., Chevron Corp., Lubrizol Corp., Lukoil Oil Co.,

Global Metalworking Fluids Market was valued at USD 10.15 billion in 2019 which is expected to USD 15.32 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.5%.

Metalworking fluids are used to lubricate or cool metal work pieces during milling and machining processes. Metalworking fluids reduces friction generated between the work piece and cutting tool thereby improving the work piece quality.

Increase in exploration and product activities in various regions including Asia Pacific which is expected to boost the global metalworking fluids market growth. Furthermore, growing automotive industry is key driving factor which is expected to propel the global metalworking fluids market growth. Moreover, increase in demand of metalworking fluids in general manufacturing and automobile industries is expected to fuel the growth of global metalworking fluids market during this forecast period. In addition, rise in demand in several industries including fabrication, automation, steel and original equipment manufacturers will have the positive impact on global metalworking fluids market growth.

However, stringent environmental regulations and policies are the restraining factors which are expected to hinder the global metalworking fluids market growth. Also, reduction in metal parts automakers will affect the global metalworking fluids market growth.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

Increase in COVID 19 Pandemic is led to reduce utilization rates of refineries across the world, resulting shortage of supply chain for various sectors which is expected to hamper the growth of global metalworking fluids market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Semi-Synthetic Fluids

Synthetic Fluid

Soluble Oil

Neat Oil

By Application

Treating Fluids

Protecting Fluids

Forming Fluids

Removal Fluids

By End use

Healthcare

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Electrical & Power

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

