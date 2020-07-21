Categories
Global News

Biopesticides Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Biopesticides

Global “Biopesticides Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast period from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Biopesticides Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Biopesticides Market

  • Marrone Bio Innovations
  • Bioworks Inc.
  • Valent Biosciences Corporation
  • Koppert Biological Systems
  • Andermatt Biocontrol
  • Stockton
  • W. Neudorff GmbH KG
  • Camson Bio Technologies Ltd
  • American Vanguard Corporation
  • Arysta LifeScience
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer CropScience AG
  • DuPont
  • IsAgro
  • Monsanto
  • FMC Corporation
  • Syngenta
  • Seipasa
  • Novozymes Biologicals
  • De Sangosse Ltd
  • Lallemand
  • International Pannacea Ltd

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099052

    Market Overview:

  • The biopesticides market was valued at USD 3,147.1 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.1%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Of all the regions, South America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.4%. In addition, the United States is likely to be the largest individual market over the forecast period.
  • While the prevalence of chemical or synthetic pesticides in crop protection, human, animal, and environmental health concerns are playing key roles in driving the growth of biopesticides. Several countries are adopting a stringent approach concerning the amount of imports, with a special focus on regulating the quantity of pesticide residues. Emerging economies in Asia – Pacific are likely to take the lead in the adoption of biopesticides.
  • <

    Scope of the Report:

  • According to EPA, “Biopesticides are certain types of pesticides, derived from natural materials, such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals”. The present study takes into consideration, both microbial and organic pesticides. The market is broadly segmented into bioinsecticide, bioherbicide, biofungicide, and others. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of market share, size, and volume of the biopesticide market on a global scale. The corporations in the biopesticide market operate in B2B, as well as B2C, format. However, to eliminate any “double-count” error in market estimations, bulk buyers procuring these biopesticides for retail sale are, after value-addition through further processing, not considered within the market studied.
  • <

    The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

    What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

    What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

    At what stage of development are the key market products?

    What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

    What is the outlook for the industry?

    What difference does performance characteristics of Biopesticides create from those of established entities?

    For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099052

    Key Market Trends:

    Easy Registration Procedure

    Given that biopesticides tend to pose fewer risks than chemical pesticides, the EPA generally requires fewer data to register a biopesticide than to register a chemical pesticide. As a result, new biopesticides are often registered in less than a year, compared to an average of more than three years for chemical pesticides. To promote the use of biopesticides, developing countries have simplified the requirement for the registration of biopesticides. These countries are also providing grants for R&D and production unit setups. All these activities are creating an opportunity for the development of the biopesticide market, globally.

    North America Dominates the Market

    North America represents around 41.6% of the market for biopesticides. Demand in the region is driven by a number of factors, including the increased interest in green agricultural practices and the loss of many conventional products to reregistration and/or performance issues. Product development has also driven up the demand for biopesticides. Currently, more and better biological active ingredients and products are available that can compete with, as well as complement conventional chemical pesticides.

    Reasons for Buying Biopesticides Market Report:

    This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

    It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

    It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

    It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

    It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

    It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099052

     

    Detailed TOC of Biopesticides Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Bioherbicide
    5.1.2 Bioinsecticide
    5.1.3 Biofungicide
    5.1.4 Other Products
    5.2 Formulation
    5.2.1 Liquid Formulation
    5.2.2 Dry Formulation
    5.3 Ingredient
    5.3.1 Microbial Pesticide
    5.3.2 Plant Pesticide
    5.3.3 Biochemical Pesticide
    5.4 Mode of Application
    5.4.1 Foliar Spray
    5.4.2 Seed Treatment
    5.4.3 Soil Treatment
    5.4.4 Post-harvest
    5.5 Application
    5.5.1 Crop-based
    5.5.2 Non-crop-based
    5.6 Geography
    5.6.1 North America
    5.6.1.1 United States
    5.6.1.2 Canada
    5.6.1.3 Mexico
    5.6.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.6.2 Europe
    5.6.2.1 Spain
    5.6.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.6.2.3 France
    5.6.2.4 Germany
    5.6.2.5 Russia
    5.6.2.6 Italy
    5.6.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.6.3 Asia – Pacific
    5.6.3.1 China
    5.6.3.2 India
    5.6.3.3 Japan
    5.6.3.4 Australia
    5.6.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
    5.6.4 South America
    5.6.4.1 Brazil
    5.6.4.2 Argentina
    5.6.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.6.5 Africa
    5.6.5.1 South Africa
    5.6.5.2 Rest of Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Marrone Bio Innovations
    6.3.2 Bioworks Inc.
    6.3.3 Valent Biosciences Corporation
    6.3.4 Koppert Biological Systems
    6.3.5 Andermatt Biocontrol
    6.3.6 Stockton
    6.3.7 W. Neudorff GmbH KG
    6.3.8 Camson Bio Technologies Ltd
    6.3.9 American Vanguard Corporation
    6.3.10 Arysta LifeScience
    6.3.11 BASF SE
    6.3.12 Bayer CropScience AG
    6.3.13 DuPont
    6.3.14 IsAgro
    6.3.15 Monsanto
    6.3.16 FMC Corporation
    6.3.17 Syngenta
    6.3.18 Seipasa
    6.3.19 Novozymes Biologicals
    6.3.20 De Sangosse Ltd
    6.3.21 Lallemand
    6.3.22 International Pannacea Ltd

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Gluten Market Size 2020 Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

    Global Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

    Tennis Racquet Market Size 2020 by Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Market Growth to 2026

    Global ﻿ Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

    Cardiology Electrodes Market 2020–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

    Global Niraparib Market 2020 Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2026