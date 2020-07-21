Frozen Bakery Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

“Frozen Bakery Market “research report highlights existing dynamics and growths during the forecast period 2019-2024. The report incorporates detailed analysis of the market development drivers as well as the preventing factors in the Frozen Bakery market. The scope of the report covers an extensive estimation pertaining to the winning essentials and participant schemes through a presentation of the segmentation of market in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Frozen Bakery Market

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Ready to Bake Bakery Products

Bake-off bakery production has become one of the key targets for almost all of industrial bakers in Europe. Scratch baking is labor intensive and requires long time. Industry is shifting from traditional baking to Bake-off technologies (BOT). Three key BOT are Unfermented frozen dough (UFD), partially baked frozen bread (PBF), and Partially baked unfrozen bread (PBUF). Frozen semi-baked goods and ready-to-bake goods are also important product segments for the food industry, especially for hotels and the catering industry. Pre-proofed frozen dough is also a convenient alternative to fresh baked bread. Bakery products like bread, rolls, and bagels are majorly served as ready-to-thaw products, while croissants and pastries are available in the ready-to-bake form.

Growth in food Service Channels

Quick Service Restaurants held a prominent share in the specialty frozen bakery products market. Growing e-commerce is another driving platform for the frozen bakery products market, giving great opportunity to foreign players. Full-service restaurants such as hotel eateries, fast-food outlets, cafes, take-out and delivery joints, are trying to shift towards frozen baked dough, and morning goods that is expected to reduce the order to delivery time. This in turn would lead to a rise in volume sales of bakery products providing better opportunities for wholesale bakers to expand their presence well as product portfolio.

Detailed TOC of Frozen Bakery Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Cakes and Pastry

5.1.2 Bread

5.1.3 Morning Goods

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Product Form

5.2.1 Ready to Bake

5.2.2 Ready to Thaw

5.2.3 Ready to Proof

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Europastry

6.4.2 General Mills Inc.

6.4.3 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

6.4.4 ARYZTA AG

6.4.5 Lantmannen Unibake International

6.4.6 ALPHA BAKING COMPANY, INC

6.4.7 Miracapo Pizza Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

