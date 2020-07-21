Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

“Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market” have been analysed by recent trends and developments during forecast period 2019-2024. A segmentation of the Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice market has been done for the purpose of a detailed study. The market is segmented on the basis of key principles. Data on the foremost and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis.

Following Companies Are Covered by Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Fortified Juices

Fruit juices fortified with functional ingredients offer new product opportunities to companies that can develop and market functional fruit juice products by understanding consumer preferences so as to meet consumer expectations. Omega-3, fiber, bioactive compounds, vitamins and probiotic bacteria are some of the functional ingredients that offer immense product opportunities for the juice industry. Vitamins are added to fruit juices to increase the nutritional profile of fruit juice products. Vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin A and vitamin C are some of the popular vitamin types added to fruit juices. Various government initiatives are being undertaken across the globe to increase the consumption of fortified food and beverages, especially in developing countries like China and India.

Middle East And Africa is the Fastest Growing Region of the Global Market for Fruit And Vegetable Juices

The current average per capita consumption of fruit and vegetable juices in the Middle East and Africa region is comparatively lower than that of the developed regions but is increasing at a quick pace. Education levels play an important role in determining the health status of consumers in this region. A shift towards healthier fruit and vegetable juices instead of carbonated energy drinks is surfacing in the region. One of the potential reasons for the growth of this market in South Africa is the government’s awareness campaign that is focused on orienting consumers toward healthier food consumption habits. The fruit and vegetable juice market in Saudi Arabia has benefited from excise taxes imposed on carbonated and energy drinks in 2017. People above the age of 45 prefer juices with no added sugar, 100% juice content, and with vitamins and minerals. Parents prefer such products for children.

Detailed TOC of Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Fruit Juice

5.1.2 Vegetable Juices

5.1.3 Nectar

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Specialty Stores

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Colombia

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.4.2 PepsiCo Inc.

6.4.3 The Coca-Cola Company

6.4.4 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

6.4.5 Del Monte Fresh.

6.4.6 CSC BRANDS, L.P.

6.4.7 Ocean Spray

6.4.8 Citrus World, Inc.

6.4.9 ECKES GRANINI GROUP

6.4.10 Welch’s

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

