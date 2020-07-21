Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

“Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market” have been analysed by recent trends and developments during forecast period 2019-2024. A segmentation of the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables market has been done for the purpose of a detailed study. The market is segmented on the basis of key principles. Data on the foremost and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market growth rate of market in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Organic Fruits and Vegetables market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Organic Fruits and Vegetables market?
- Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
- What are the Organic Fruits and Vegetables market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Organic Fruits and Vegetables market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Organic Fruits and Vegetables market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of market?
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Organic Food over Synthetic Food
Rapid urbanization, increased adoption of healthy dietary lifestyle, and rising concerns regarding health and environment are the major factors attributed to the growth of organic fruit and vegetable market. Rise in lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity, and excessive contamination of conventional food are driving organic food sales, worldwide. Due to constantly increasing demand for organic food and the limited supply in relation to demand organic foods, the area under organic farming has increased worldwide, since 2011. The global production areas were reported to be 57.8 million hectares in the year 2016, which is an increase from 37.2 million hectares in 2011. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the increasing demand for organic food that overtakes the demand for synthetic foods is driving the organic fruit and vegetable market.
North America to dominate the global market
North America is the largest market for organic fruits and vegetables, followed by and Asia-Pacific. The demand for organic fruits and vegetables in the United States has been continuously rising, due to growing health concerns, and an increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the country. As of 2015, almost 14% of the total fruits and vegetables sold in the US are organic. In the US, the overall organic food market was valued at USD 45.20 billion in the year 2017. The fruits and vegetable segment continued to be the largest organic food category, recording USD 16.50 billion in sales in 2017, indicating a 5.3% growth compared to the year 2016. In US, the sales of organic bananas increased by around 30.4% in 2017 as compared to the year 2016, indicating a strong growth of organic bananas in the country.
Detailed TOC of Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Fruits
5.1.1 Banana
5.1.2 Apple
5.1.3 Berries
5.1.4 Grapes
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Vegetables
5.2.1 Leafy Vegetables
5.2.2 Other Vegetables
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 UK
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Austria
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Argentina
5.3.4.2 Brazil
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Egypt
6 Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Value Chain Analysis
6.1 Value Chain Overview
6.2 Detailed Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Profit Margin Analysis
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
