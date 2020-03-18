Retail Intelligence Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 to 2023

Global Retail Intelligence market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Retail Intelligence market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Retail Intelligence is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

key players in the global retail intelligence market are Upstream Commerce, TC Group Solutions, ShopperTrak, DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd., Streetspotr GmbH, Trax Retail, Retail Solutions, Inc., Wiser Solutions, Inc., Retail Intelligence AG, CART, Springboard and EnsembleIQ, Euclid, Inc., etc.

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Western Europe, is expected to dominate the retail intelligence market. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of advanced retail intelligence tools such as competitive intelligence, predictive analytics, location analytics and pricing intelligence by technology vendors. Also, the demand for retail intelligence in Western Europe is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of competitive intelligence technologies in retail stores and specialty stores in the region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are expected to register significant growth rates in the retail intelligence market.

For instance, in January 2018, RetailNext Inc., which is one of the market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics introduced performance dashboards into its SaaS platform that will allow retailers to increase the efficiency of store management using predictive and actionable insights. This performance dashboard uses an artificial intelligence platform that integrates multiple data sources and trend that helps in forecasting the upcoming store traffic.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Retail Intelligence Market Segments

Global Retail Intelligence Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Retail Intelligence Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Retail Intelligence Market

Global Retail Intelligence Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Retail Intelligence Market

Retail Intelligence Technology

Value Chain of Retail Intelligence

Global Retail Intelligence Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Retail Intelligence Market includes

North America Retail Intelligence Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Retail Intelligence Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Retail Intelligence Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Retail Intelligence Market Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Retail Intelligence Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Retail Intelligence Market

Middle East and Africa Retail Intelligence Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Crucial findings of the Retail Intelligence market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Retail Intelligence market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Retail Intelligence market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Retail Intelligence market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Retail Intelligence market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Retail Intelligence market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Retail Intelligence ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Retail Intelligence market?

The Retail Intelligence market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

