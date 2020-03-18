Container Liner Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2026

Assessment of the Global Container Liner Market

The recent study on the Container Liner market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Container Liner market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Container Liner market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Container Liner market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Container Liner market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Container Liner market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Container Liner market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Container Liner market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Container Liner across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of container liner as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the container liner market. Porter’s analysis for the global container liner market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global container liner market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunity that are affecting the growth of the container liner market.

On the basis of material type, the container liner market has been segmented into polypropylene (PP), poly vinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), metalized films and others such as polystyrene (PS). Of these, PVC segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global container liner market.

The product type considered in the container liner market study includes end fill, open top, top fill, and wide access. Of these, the end fill container liner segment accounts for the major share of the global container liner market.

The capacity considered in the container liner market study includes 20 foot, 30 foot and 40 foot. Of these, the 20 foot container liner segment accounts for the major share of the global container liner market.

On the basis of end-use, the global container liner market has been segmented into agriculture, chemical, building & construction, mining, food & beverages and pharmaceuticals. The food & beverages segment in the global container liner market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the container liner market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional container liner market for 2019–2027. The next section of the report highlights the container liner market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the container liner market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional container liner market for 2019–2027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of container liner and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the container liner market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the container liner market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for container liner and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the container liner market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of container liner globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total container liner market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in container liner market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the container liner market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the container liner market.

The key manufacturers in the container liner market profiled in this report include– Greif, Inc., Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Lc Packaging International B.V., Berry Global, Inc., United Bags, Inc., Display Pack, Inc., CDF Corporation, CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems, LLC., Bulk Corp International, Emmbi Company, Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Nier Systems Inc., Composite Containers Llc, and Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. among others. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global container liner market during 2019-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Container Liner Market

By Material Type Polypropylene (PP) Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) Polyethylene (PE) Metalized Films Others (PS, etc.)

By Capacity 20 Foot 30 Foot 40 Foot

By Product Type End Fill Open Top Top Fill Wide Access

By End Use Agriculture Chemical Building & Construction Mining Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals



Key Regions Covered in the Container Liner Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Countries Australia & NZ Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA

Japan

