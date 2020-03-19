Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. All findings and data on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.

The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:

Global DRaaS Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM



Global DRaaS Market: By End User

BFSi

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Logistics

Education

Others

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers

Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size

Large Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Small Companies

Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model

To Cloud DRaaS

In Cloud DRaaS

From Cloud DRaaS

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type

Real-Time Protection

Backup

Data Security

Professional Services

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market report highlights is as follows:

This Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

