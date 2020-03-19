Helpdesk Automation Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2025

PMR’s report on global Helpdesk Automation market

The global market of Helpdesk Automation is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Helpdesk Automation market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Helpdesk Automation market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Helpdesk Automation market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Helpdesk Automation market are Microsoft Corporation, NetIQ, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Atlassian Corporation Plc. ServiceNow, Inc., Axios Systems, Ivanti, Cherwell Software, Freshworks Inc., Kayako, and Zendesk Inc.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for helpdesk automation due to the early adoption of digital technologies and presence of various key players in the region. The demand for helpdesk automation in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies and the rising trend of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) in various countries of the region such as Japan, Germany, China, the U.K., and India.

The Helpdesk Automation markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth in the coming period due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Segments

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Helpdesk Automation Market

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Helpdesk Automation Market

Helpdesk Automation Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Helpdesk Automation Market

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Helpdesk Automation Market includes

North America Helpdesk Automation Market US Canada

Latin America Helpdesk Automation Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Helpdesk Automation Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Helpdesk Automation Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Helpdesk Automation Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Helpdesk Automation Market

China Helpdesk Automation Market

Middle East and Africa Helpdesk Automation Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

