According to this study, over the next five years the Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

IPv4

IPv6

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Wireless Communication Devices

Mobile Computers

IP Telephony

Virtual Machines

POS Terminals

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Infoblox

Crypton

Bluecat Network

Cisco Systems

Alcatel Lucent

BT INS

BT Diamond IP

Men & Mice

Microsoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 IPv4

2.2.2 IPv6

2.3 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Wireless Communication Devices

2.4.2 Mobile Computers

2.4.3 IP Telephony

2.4.4 Virtual Machines

2.4.5 POS Terminals

2.5 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) by Players

3.1 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) by Regions

4.1 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) by Countries

7.2 Europe Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Infoblox

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Product Offered

11.1.3 Infoblox Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Infoblox News

11.2 Crypton

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Product Offered

11.2.3 Crypton Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Crypton News

11.3 Bluecat Network

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Product Offered

11.3.3 Bluecat Network Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bluecat Network News

11.4 Cisco Systems

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Product Offered

11.4.3 Cisco Systems Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cisco Systems News

11.5 Alcatel Lucent

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Product Offered

11.5.3 Alcatel Lucent Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Alcatel Lucent News

11.6 BT INS

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Product Offered

11.6.3 BT INS Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 BT INS News

11.7 BT Diamond IP

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Product Offered

11.7.3 BT Diamond IP Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 BT Diamond IP News

11.8 Men & Mice

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Product Offered

11.8.3 Men & Mice Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Men & Mice News

11.9 Microsoft

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Product Offered

11.9.3 Microsoft Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Microsoft News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

