A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Mobile Medical Applications Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Mobile Medical Applications market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Mobile Medical Applications market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Mobile Medical Applications market.

The global Mobile Medical Applications market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the Mobile Medical Applications market size. In addition, the projections offered in this report have been derived with the help of proven research assumptions as well as methodologies. By doing so, the Mobile Medical Applications research study offers collection of information and analysis for each facet of the Mobile Medical Applications market such as technology, regional markets, applications, and types. Likewise, the Mobile Medical Applications market report offers some presentations and illustrations about the market that comprises pie charts, graphs, and charts which presents the percentage of the various strategies implemented by the service providers in the global Mobile Medical Applications market.

Mobile Medical Applications are software programs that run on smartphones and other mobile communication devices. They can also be accessories that attach to a smartphone or other mobile communication devices, or a combination of accessories and software.

Mobile Medical Applications are medical devices that are mobile apps, meet the definition of a medical device and are an accessory to a regulated medical device or transform a mobile platform into a regulated medical device.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Medical Applications market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Medical Applications business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Medical Applications market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mobile Medical Applications value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Epocrates

Medscape Mobile

Nursing Central

Care360 Mobile

STAT ICD-9 LITE

Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

EMR app

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Nursing Tools

Drug References

Study Tools

Medical Reference

Clinical Support Systems

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Abbott Laboratories

AliveCor

Azumio

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athena Health

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cohero Health

DarioHealth

Fitbit

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Health Arx Technologies

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Public

MetaOptima

NuvoAir

SkinVision

Wolters Kluwer

WebMD Health

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Medical Applications market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Mobile Medical Applications market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Medical Applications players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Medical Applications with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Medical Applications submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Mobile Medical Applications Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mobile Medical Applications Segment by Type

2.2.1 Epocrates

2.2.2 Medscape Mobile

2.2.3 iRadiology

2.2.4 Nursing Central

2.2.5 Care360 Mobile

2.2.6 STAT ICD-9 LITE

2.2.7 Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

2.2.8 EMR app

2.3 Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Mobile Medical Applications Segment by Application

2.4.1 Nursing Tools

2.4.2 Drug References

2.4.3 Study Tools

2.4.4 Medical Reference

2.4.5 Clinical Support Systems

2.5 Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Mobile Medical Applications by Players

3.1 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Mobile Medical Applications Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mobile Medical Applications by Regions

4.1 Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Medical Applications by Countries

7.2 Europe Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Medical Applications by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Medical Applications Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Forecast

10.1 Global Mobile Medical Applications Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Mobile Medical Applications Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Mobile Medical Applications Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Mobile Medical Applications Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Mobile Medical Applications Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories News

11.2 AliveCor

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.2.3 AliveCor Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AliveCor News

11.3 Azumio

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.3.3 Azumio Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Azumio News

11.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.4.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions News

11.5 Athena Health

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.5.3 Athena Health Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Athena Health News

11.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.6.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Boston Scientific Corporation News

11.7 Cohero Health

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.7.3 Cohero Health Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cohero Health News

11.8 DarioHealth

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.8.3 DarioHealth Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 DarioHealth News

11.9 Fitbit

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.9.3 Fitbit Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Fitbit News

11.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Mobile Medical Applications Product Offered

11.10.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Mobile Medical Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche News

11.11 Health Arx Technologies

11.12 Johnson and Johnson

11.13 Medtronic Public

11.14 MetaOptima

11.15 NuvoAir

11.16 SkinVision

11.17 Wolters Kluwer

11.18 WebMD Health

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

