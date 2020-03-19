A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Convergent Billing Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Convergent Billing market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Convergent Billing market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Convergent Billing market.

The global Convergent Billing market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the Convergent Billing market size. In addition, the projections offered in this report have been derived with the help of proven research assumptions as well as methodologies. By doing so, the Convergent Billing research study offers collection of information and analysis for each facet of the Convergent Billing market such as technology, regional markets, applications, and types. Likewise, the Convergent Billing market report offers some presentations and illustrations about the market that comprises pie charts, graphs, and charts which presents the percentage of the various strategies implemented by the service providers in the global Convergent Billing market.

Convergent charging and billing (also known as convergent charging, converged charging and convergent billing), is a solution in the telecommunications industry that enables common management of all users and all services for operators. It includes convergence of payment methods like prepaid and postpaid, as well as access methods and services like fixed telephony, mobile telephony, broadband and TV.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Convergent Billing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Convergent Billing market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Convergent Billing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Customer relationship management

Mediation

Voucher management

Segmentation by application:

Fixed

Mobile

Broadband

TV

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

EI Technologies Co., Ltd

Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Amdocs, Inc

CSG International

Alcatel-Lucent S.A

Orga Systems GmbH

Redknee, Inc

SAP S.E

Comverse Inc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Convergent Billing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Convergent Billing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Convergent Billing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Convergent Billing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Convergent Billing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Convergent Billing Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Convergent Billing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Convergent Billing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Customer relationship management

2.2.2 Mediation

2.2.3 Settlement and payment management

2.2.4 Voucher management

2.3 Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Convergent Billing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Convergent Billing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Fixed

2.4.2 Mobile

2.4.3 Broadband

2.4.4 TV

2.5 Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Convergent Billing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Convergent Billing by Players

3.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Convergent Billing Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Convergent Billing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Convergent Billing by Regions

4.1 Convergent Billing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Convergent Billing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Convergent Billing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Convergent Billing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Convergent Billing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Convergent Billing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Convergent Billing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Convergent Billing by Countries

7.2 Europe Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Convergent Billing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Convergent Billing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Convergent Billing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Convergent Billing Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Convergent Billing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Convergent Billing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 EI Technologies Co., Ltd

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.1.3 EI Technologies Co., Ltd Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 EI Technologies Co., Ltd News

11.2 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.2.3 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd News

11.3 IBM Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM Corporation Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM Corporation News

11.4 Amdocs, Inc

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.4.3 Amdocs, Inc Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Amdocs, Inc News

11.5 CSG International

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.5.3 CSG International Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 CSG International News

11.6 Alcatel-Lucent S.A

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.6.3 Alcatel-Lucent S.A Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent S.A News

11.7 Orga Systems GmbH

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.7.3 Orga Systems GmbH Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Orga Systems GmbH News

11.8 Redknee, Inc

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.8.3 Redknee, Inc Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Redknee, Inc News

11.9 SAP S.E

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.9.3 SAP S.E Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 SAP S.E News

11.10 Comverse Inc

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Convergent Billing Product Offered

11.10.3 Comverse Inc Convergent Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Comverse Inc News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

