A brain aneurysm is also known as cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm (IA). It is a weak bulging spot present on the wall of a brain artery. Over time, the blood flow within the artery starts pushing the thinned portion of the wall which finally leads to the development of aneurysms. The blood flow may also cause the aneurysm to rupture.

Presence of cerebral aneurysm in the family history is the key factor driving the brain aneurysm treatment market. Other factors such as, increasing healthcare funding by government bodies, advancement in surgical techniques, and high occurrence of high blood pressure, are also fueling up the market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Brain Aneurysm Treatment will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Brain Aneurysm Treatment market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Brain Aneurysm Treatment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Surgery

Medication

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinics

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

Raumedic

InfraScan

Sophysa

MicroPort

Head Sense Medical

Spiegelberg

Johnson & Johnson

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Brain Aneurysm Treatment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Brain Aneurysm Treatment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Brain Aneurysm Treatment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brain Aneurysm Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Brain Aneurysm Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Surgery

2.2.2 Medication

2.2.3 Condition

2.3 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Clinics

2.5 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment by Players

3.1 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Brain Aneurysm Treatment by Regions

4.1 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Brain Aneurysm Treatment by Countries

7.2 Europe Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Brain Aneurysm Treatment by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Forecast

10.1 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Medtronic

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Product Offered

11.1.3 Medtronic Brain Aneurysm Treatment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Medtronic News

11.2 Integra LifeSciences

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Product Offered

11.2.3 Integra LifeSciences Brain Aneurysm Treatment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Integra LifeSciences News

11.3 Raumedic

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Product Offered

11.3.3 Raumedic Brain Aneurysm Treatment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Raumedic News

11.4 InfraScan

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Product Offered

11.4.3 InfraScan Brain Aneurysm Treatment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 InfraScan News

11.5 Sophysa

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Product Offered

11.5.3 Sophysa Brain Aneurysm Treatment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Sophysa News

11.6 MicroPort

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Product Offered

11.6.3 MicroPort Brain Aneurysm Treatment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 MicroPort News

11.7 Head Sense Medical

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Product Offered

11.7.3 Head Sense Medical Brain Aneurysm Treatment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Head Sense Medical News

11.8 Spiegelberg

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Product Offered

11.8.3 Spiegelberg Brain Aneurysm Treatment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Spiegelberg News

11.9 Johnson & Johnson

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Product Offered

11.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Brain Aneurysm Treatment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Johnson & Johnson News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

