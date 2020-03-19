A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global IoT Automotive Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The IoT Automotive market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global IoT Automotive market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the IoT Automotive market.
The global IoT Automotive market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the IoT Automotive market size. In addition, the projections offered in this report have been derived with the help of proven research assumptions as well as methodologies. By doing so, the IoT Automotive research study offers collection of information and analysis for each facet of the IoT Automotive market such as technology, regional markets, applications, and types. Likewise, the IoT Automotive market report offers some presentations and illustrations about the market that comprises pie charts, graphs, and charts which presents the percentage of the various strategies implemented by the service providers in the global IoT Automotive market.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2354391
The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collectand exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
The factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of global IoT Automotive market includes government funding for next-generation communication technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication; increasing demand for smartphone features in cars; increasing awareness towards safety and security of the passengers; and growth in automobile industry.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IoT Automotive will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global IoT Automotive market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Automotive market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
In-vehicle Communication
Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication
Segmentation by application:
Navigation
Telematics
Infotainment
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Texas Instruments
Audi
IBM
Cisco
Apple
Microsoft
Intel
Bosch
GM
Ford
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IoT Automotive market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of IoT Automotive market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IoT Automotive players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IoT Automotive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of IoT Automotive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-iot-automotive-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global IoT Automotive Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global IoT Automotive Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 IoT Automotive Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 IoT Automotive Segment by Type
2.2.1 In-vehicle Communication
2.2.2 Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication
2.2.3 Vehicle-to-infrastructure Communication
2.3 IoT Automotive Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global IoT Automotive Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global IoT Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 IoT Automotive Segment by Application
2.4.1 Navigation
2.4.2 Telematics
2.4.3 Infotainment
2.5 IoT Automotive Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global IoT Automotive Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global IoT Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global IoT Automotive by Players
3.1 Global IoT Automotive Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global IoT Automotive Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global IoT Automotive Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global IoT Automotive Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 IoT Automotive by Regions
4.1 IoT Automotive Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas IoT Automotive Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC IoT Automotive Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe IoT Automotive Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa IoT Automotive Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas IoT Automotive Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas IoT Automotive Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas IoT Automotive Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC IoT Automotive Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC IoT Automotive Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC IoT Automotive Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe IoT Automotive by Countries
7.2 Europe IoT Automotive Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe IoT Automotive Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Automotive by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Automotive Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Automotive Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global IoT Automotive Market Forecast
10.1 Global IoT Automotive Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global IoT Automotive Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global IoT Automotive Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global IoT Automotive Forecast by Type
10.8 Global IoT Automotive Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Google
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.1.3 Google IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Google News
11.2 Texas Instruments
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.2.3 Texas Instruments IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Texas Instruments News
11.3 Audi
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.3.3 Audi IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Audi News
11.4 IBM
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.4.3 IBM IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 IBM News
11.5 Cisco
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.5.3 Cisco IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Cisco News
11.6 Apple
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.6.3 Apple IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Apple News
11.7 Microsoft
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.7.3 Microsoft IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Microsoft News
11.8 Intel
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.8.3 Intel IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Intel News
11.9 Bosch
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.9.3 Bosch IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Bosch News
11.10 GM
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 IoT Automotive Product Offered
11.10.3 GM IoT Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 GM News
11.11 Ford
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2354391
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155