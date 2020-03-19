A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global IoT Automotive Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The IoT Automotive market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global IoT Automotive market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the IoT Automotive market.

The global IoT Automotive market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the IoT Automotive market size. In addition, the projections offered in this report have been derived with the help of proven research assumptions as well as methodologies. By doing so, the IoT Automotive research study offers collection of information and analysis for each facet of the IoT Automotive market such as technology, regional markets, applications, and types. Likewise, the IoT Automotive market report offers some presentations and illustrations about the market that comprises pie charts, graphs, and charts which presents the percentage of the various strategies implemented by the service providers in the global IoT Automotive market.

The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collectand exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

The factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of global IoT Automotive market includes government funding for next-generation communication technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication; increasing demand for smartphone features in cars; increasing awareness towards safety and security of the passengers; and growth in automobile industry.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IoT Automotive will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global IoT Automotive market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Automotive market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

In-vehicle Communication

Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication

Segmentation by application:

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Google

Texas Instruments

Audi

IBM

Cisco

Apple

Microsoft

Intel

Bosch

GM

Ford

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Automotive market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of IoT Automotive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Automotive players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Automotive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT Automotive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

