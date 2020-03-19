A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Pharmacy Information Systems market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Pharmacy Information Systems market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Pharmacy Information Systems market.

The global Pharmacy Information Systems market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the Pharmacy Information Systems market size. The projections offered in this report have been derived with the help of proven research assumptions as well as methodologies.

A Pharmacy Information System (PIS) is a digital software which records, manages, and stores data for patient’s medication and inventory of medical store.

Factors motivating the growth of this market includes increase in demand of people for better quality of healthcare services and growing adoption of cloud-based PIS across various segments of healthcare sector. High initial cost, complex technological guidelines of PIS software and privacy & data breach are major restraining factors which affect the growth of this market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Pharmacy Information Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Pharmacy Information Systems market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pharmacy Information Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Web based

On-premises

Segmentation by application:

Physician offices

Hospital & pharmacy

Paramedic services

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Athenahealth

Cerner

BestRx

Clinical Works

Epic Systems

eClinicalWorks

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

ScriptPro

McKesson

Swisslog

Parata Systems

Carestream Health

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharmacy Information Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Pharmacy Information Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmacy Information Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmacy Information Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pharmacy Information Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 Web based

2.2.2 On-premises

2.2.3 Cloud based

2.3 Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Pharmacy Information Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Physician offices

2.4.2 Hospital & pharmacy

2.4.3 Paramedic services

2.5 Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Pharmacy Information Systems by Players

3.1 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Pharmacy Information Systems by Regions

4.1 Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pharmacy Information Systems by Countries

7.2 Europe Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Information Systems by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Forecast

10.1 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Pharmacy Information Systems Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Athenahealth

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 Athenahealth Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Athenahealth News

11.2 Cerner

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 Cerner Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cerner News

11.3 BestRx

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 BestRx Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BestRx News

11.4 Clinical Works

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.4.3 Clinical Works Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Clinical Works News

11.5 Epic Systems

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.5.3 Epic Systems Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Epic Systems News

11.6 eClinicalWorks

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.6.3 eClinicalWorks Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 eClinicalWorks News

11.7 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.7.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions News

11.8 ScriptPro

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.8.3 ScriptPro Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 ScriptPro News

11.9 McKesson

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.9.3 McKesson Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 McKesson News

11.10 Swisslog

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Pharmacy Information Systems Product Offered

11.10.3 Swisslog Pharmacy Information Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Swisslog News

11.11 Parata Systems

11.12 Carestream Health

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

