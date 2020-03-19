A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Home Energy Management Systems Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Home Energy Management Systems market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Home Energy Management Systems market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Home Energy Management Systems market.

Energy Management Systems (EMS) have been in use in the Energy sector since a long time.The basic function of Energy management systems has been to controlthe flow and use of powerin a transmission or a distribution network. Home Energy Management systems (HEMS) has beendeveloped and implemented recently for residential customers.

The need to achieve energy efficiency is the primary factor that is expected to drive the home energy management systems market growth over the next few years.

Growing inclination towards efficient energy management is expected to play a key role in market development. Ongoing technology trends such as declining computation, sensor, and display cost along with the roll-out of smart utility meters provide several growth opportunities.

The home energy management systems market is still in its nascent stage and is characterized by low consumer acceptance. Therefore, several market players such as Google, Microsoft, and Cisco arrived at a decision to exit this market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Home Energy Management Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Home Energy Management Systems market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Home Energy Management Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

HomePlug

Z-Wave

Others

Segmentation by application:

Department

Private House

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

AlertMe

Cisco Systems

Freescale Semiconductor

General Electric

Honeywell International

Intel Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric

Sharp Corporation

Vivint

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Home Energy Management Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Home Energy Management Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Energy Management Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Energy Management Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Home Energy Management Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

