A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Industrial Control Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Industrial Control market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Industrial Control market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Industrial Control market.

The global Industrial Control market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the Industrial Control market size. In addition, the projections offered in this report have been derived with the help of proven research assumptions as well as methodologies. By doing so, the Industrial Control research study offers collection of information and analysis for each facet of the Industrial Control market such as technology, regional markets, applications, and types. Likewise, the Industrial Control market report offers some presentations and illustrations about the market that comprises pie charts, graphs, and charts which presents the percentage of the various strategies implemented by the service providers in the global Industrial Control market.

Industrial control system. Industrial control system (ICS) is a general term that encompasses several types of control systems and associated instrumentation used for industrial process control.

Industrial control systems include various automation equipment, machines, and components. These systems are developed to monitor, control, and perform various industrial tasks & automate processes with high precision, improved product quality, and reliability.

The industrial controls market has wide demand in various industries such as automotive, utility, electronics, semiconductors, and others, owing to its ability to control the automated processes.

Further, rise in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries also increase the demand for the industrial controls.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Industrial Control will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Industrial Control market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Industrial Control market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Others

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Utility

Electronics & Semiconductor

Mining

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Incorporation

Kawasaki Robotics

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Control market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Industrial Control market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Control players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Control with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Industrial Control submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Industrial Control Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial Control Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Industrial Control Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Industrial Control Segment by Type

2.2.1 Distributed Control System (DCS)

2.2.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

2.2.3 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Industrial Control Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Control Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Industrial Control Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Utility

2.4.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

2.4.4 Mining

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Industrial Control Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Industrial Control Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Industrial Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Industrial Control by Players

3.1 Global Industrial Control Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Industrial Control Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Control Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Industrial Control Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industrial Control by Regions

4.1 Industrial Control Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Industrial Control Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Industrial Control Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Industrial Control Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial Control Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Industrial Control Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Industrial Control Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Industrial Control Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Industrial Control Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Industrial Control Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Industrial Control Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industrial Control by Countries

7.2 Europe Industrial Control Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Industrial Control Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Control by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Control Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Industrial Control Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Industrial Control Market Forecast

10.1 Global Industrial Control Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Industrial Control Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Industrial Control Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Industrial Control Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Industrial Control Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ABB Ltd

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.1.3 ABB Ltd Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ABB Ltd News

11.2 Emerson Electric Company

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.2.3 Emerson Electric Company Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Emerson Electric Company News

11.3 Honeywell International Incorporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.3.3 Honeywell International Incorporation Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Honeywell International Incorporation News

11.4 Kawasaki Robotics

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.4.3 Kawasaki Robotics Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Kawasaki Robotics News

11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation News

11.6 Omron Corporation

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.6.3 Omron Corporation Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Omron Corporation News

11.7 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.7.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. News

11.8 Schneider Electric SA

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.8.3 Schneider Electric SA Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Schneider Electric SA News

11.9 Siemens AG

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.9.3 Siemens AG Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Siemens AG News

11.10 Yokogawa Electric corporation

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Industrial Control Product Offered

11.10.3 Yokogawa Electric corporation Industrial Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Yokogawa Electric corporation News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

