In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Taxi Dispatching System market for 2018-2023.

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market (B2B business), a taxi dispatch software is a way of allocating the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling a certain distance from the pick-up location. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to ease the use of customers to book for a taxi, and helps in managing the data of them by a taxi company.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Taxi Dispatching System will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Taxi Dispatching System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

Web-based

Segmentation by application:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Magenta Technology

TaxiCaller

ICabbi

Cab Startup

Autocab

Taxify

Gazoop

Taxi Mobility

JungleWorks

Cab Hound

DDS

Sherlock Taxi

Quantum Inventions (QI)

MTData

Elluminati

EasyDEV

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Taxi Dispatching System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Taxi Dispatching System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Taxi Dispatching System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Taxi Dispatching System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Taxi Dispatching System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Taxi Dispatching System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Taxi Dispatching System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Web-based

2.3 Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Taxi Dispatching System Segment by Application

2.4.1 SMEs

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Taxi Dispatching System by Players

3.1 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Taxi Dispatching System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Taxi Dispatching System by Regions

4.1 Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Taxi Dispatching System by Countries

7.2 Europe Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Taxi Dispatching System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Taxi Dispatching System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Taxi Dispatching System Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Taxi Dispatching System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Taxi Dispatching System Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Taxi Dispatching System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Taxi Dispatching System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Magenta Technology

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.1.3 Magenta Technology Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Magenta Technology News

11.2 TaxiCaller

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.2.3 TaxiCaller Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 TaxiCaller News

11.3 ICabbi

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.3.3 ICabbi Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ICabbi News

11.4 Cab Startup

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.4.3 Cab Startup Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cab Startup News

11.5 Autocab

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.5.3 Autocab Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Autocab News

11.6 Taxify

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.6.3 Taxify Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Taxify News

11.7 Gazoop

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.7.3 Gazoop Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Gazoop News

11.8 Taxi Mobility

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.8.3 Taxi Mobility Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Taxi Mobility News

11.9 JungleWorks

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.9.3 JungleWorks Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 JungleWorks News

11.10 Cab Hound

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Taxi Dispatching System Product Offered

11.10.3 Cab Hound Taxi Dispatching System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Cab Hound News

11.11 DDS

11.12 Sherlock Taxi

11.13 Quantum Inventions (QI)

11.14 MTData

11.15 Elluminati

11.16 EasyDEV

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

