In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System market for 2018-2023.

Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System(P2MP, PTMP or PMP) is communication which is accomplished via a distinct type of one-to-many connection, providing multiple paths from a single location to multiple locations.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Split-mount

All outdoor

Segmentation by application:

Security and surveillance systems

Campus buildings

Control systems

Wireless Internet Service Provider(WISP)

Integrating remote business sites

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Cambridge Broadband

Airspan

CamBium Networks

Fastlinks Wirless Network solutions

Data Tech CABSPros

Marki Microwave

Exalt Wireless

Intracom Telecom

Ip.access

IMEC

MaxLinear, Inc

Peraso Technologies

Aviat Networks Inc

Fastback Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Split-mount

2.2.2 All outdoor

2.2.3 Small cells

2.3 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Security and surveillance systems

2.4.2 Campus buildings

2.4.3 Control systems

2.4.4 Wireless Internet Service Provider(WISP)

2.4.5 Integrating remote business sites

2.5 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System by Players

3.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System by Regions

4.1 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System by Countries

7.2 Europe Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cambridge Broadband

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.1.3 Cambridge Broadband Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cambridge Broadband News

11.2 Airspan

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.2.3 Airspan Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Airspan News

11.3 CamBium Networks

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.3.3 CamBium Networks Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CamBium Networks News

11.4 Fastlinks Wirless Network solutions

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.4.3 Fastlinks Wirless Network solutions Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Fastlinks Wirless Network solutions News

11.5 Data Tech CABSPros

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.5.3 Data Tech CABSPros Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Data Tech CABSPros News

11.6 Marki Microwave

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.6.3 Marki Microwave Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Marki Microwave News

11.7 Exalt Wireless

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.7.3 Exalt Wireless Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Exalt Wireless News

11.8 Intracom Telecom

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.8.3 Intracom Telecom Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Intracom Telecom News

11.9 Ip.access

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.9.3 Ip.access Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Ip.access News

11.10 IMEC

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Product Offered

11.10.3 IMEC Point-to-multipoint Microwave Backhaul System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 IMEC News

11.11 MaxLinear, Inc

11.12 Peraso Technologies

11.13 Aviat Networks Inc

11.14 Fastback Networks

11.15 Ceragon Networks Ltd

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

