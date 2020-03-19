A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Vertical Farming Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Vertical Farming market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Vertical Farming market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Vertical Farming market.

The global Vertical Farming market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the Vertical Farming market size. In addition, the projections offered in this report have been derived with the help of proven research assumptions as well as methodologies. By doing so, the Vertical Farming research study offers collection of information and analysis for each facet of the Vertical Farming market such as technology, regional markets, applications, and types. Likewise, the Vertical Farming market report offers some presentations and illustrations about the market that comprises pie charts, graphs, and charts which presents the percentage of the various strategies implemented by the service providers in the global Vertical Farming market.

Vertical farming is a cutting edge arrangement of controlled-condition farming. Vertical farming traditionally is focused on growing leafy greens, as the demand for spinach, kale, lettuces, and herbs generally have been the easiest crops to grow in such systems.

Of all the regions, Asia-Pacific (APAC) held the largest market share and Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022. In APAC, the vertical farming market is growing rapidly owing to the awareness regarding the importance of alternative methods of the farming because of the increase in population and limited fertile agriculture land.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Vertical Farming will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Vertical Farming market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vertical Farming market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Lettuce

Peppers

Spinach

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Strawberries

Pomegranates

Others

Segmentation by application:

Building-Based Vertical Farms

Shipping Container Vertical Farms

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Koninklijke Philips

Aerofarms

Sky Greens

Green Sense Farms

Agrilution

American Hydroponics

Urban Crops

Vertical Farm Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vertical Farming market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Vertical Farming market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vertical Farming players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vertical Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vertical Farming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

