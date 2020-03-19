A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Video Analytics Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Video Analytics market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Video Analytics market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Video Analytics market.
The global Video Analytics market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the Video Analytics market size. In addition, the projections offered in this report have been derived with the help of proven research assumptions as well as methodologies. By doing so, the Video Analytics research study offers collection of information and analysis for each facet of the Video Analytics market such as technology, regional markets, applications, and types. Likewise, the Video Analytics market report offers some presentations and illustrations about the market that comprises pie charts, graphs, and charts which presents the percentage of the various strategies implemented by the service providers in the global Video Analytics market.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2356167
Video analytics solutions helps enterprises develope newer and better ways of enhancing the operational benefits, while reducing the costs.
An increasing need for efficient video surveillance and complete security while operating in physical, virtual, or cloud environments is expected to drive the global video analytics market.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Video Analytics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Video Analytics market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Software
Services
Segmentation by application:
Incident Detection
Intrusion Management
People/Crowd Counting
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
Facial Recognition
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Avigilon
Axis Communications
Cisco Systems
IBM
Honeywell
Agent VI
Allgovision
Aventura
Genetec
Intellivision
Intuvision
Puretech Systems
Gorilla Technology
Verint
Viseum
Delopt
I2V
Qognify
Iomniscient
Briefcam
Aimetis
3VR
Ipsotek
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Video Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Video Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Video Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Video Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Video Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-video-analytics-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Video Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Video Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Video Analytics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Software
2.2.2 Services
2.3 Video Analytics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Video Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Video Analytics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Incident Detection
2.4.2 Intrusion Management
2.4.3 People/Crowd Counting
2.4.4 Traffic Monitoring
2.4.5 Automatic Number Plate Recognition
2.4.6 Facial Recognition
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Video Analytics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Video Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Video Analytics by Players
3.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Video Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Video Analytics by Regions
4.1 Video Analytics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Video Analytics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Video Analytics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Video Analytics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Video Analytics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Video Analytics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Video Analytics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Video Analytics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Video Analytics Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Video Analytics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Video Analytics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Video Analytics by Countries
7.2 Europe Video Analytics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Video Analytics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Video Analytics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Video Analytics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Video Analytics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Video Analytics Market Forecast
10.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Video Analytics Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Video Analytics Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Video Analytics Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Video Analytics Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Avigilon
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.1.3 Avigilon Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Avigilon News
11.2 Axis Communications
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.2.3 Axis Communications Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Axis Communications News
11.3 Cisco Systems
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.3.3 Cisco Systems Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cisco Systems News
11.4 IBM
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.4.3 IBM Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 IBM News
11.5 Honeywell
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.5.3 Honeywell Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Honeywell News
11.6 Agent VI
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.6.3 Agent VI Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Agent VI News
11.7 Allgovision
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.7.3 Allgovision Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Allgovision News
11.8 Aventura
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.8.3 Aventura Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Aventura News
11.9 Genetec
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.9.3 Genetec Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Genetec News
11.10 Intellivision
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Video Analytics Product Offered
11.10.3 Intellivision Video Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Intellivision News
11.11 Intuvision
11.12 Puretech Systems
11.13 Gorilla Technology
11.14 Verint
11.15 Viseum
11.16 Delopt
11.17 I2V
11.18 Qognify
11.19 Iomniscient
11.20 Briefcam
11.21 Aimetis
11.22 3VR
11.23 Ipsotek
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2356167
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155