A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects.
The global Video on Demand in Hospitality market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the Video on Demand in Hospitality market size.
In hospitality segments such as hotels and cruises, usually people carry their own smartphones; so many hotels have started offering internet connectivity services to allow their guest to stream videos on their smart devices.
In solutions, IPTV is expected to have the significant market growth rate and dominate the Video on Demand in Hospitality Market from 2016 to 2021.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Video on Demand in Hospitality will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Video on Demand in Hospitality market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video on Demand in Hospitality market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Subscription
Rental
Advertisement
Segmentation by application:
Hotels
Cruise/Luxury Yachts
Day Care Center
Others (Restaurants and Lounges)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
0Alcatel-Lucent
Huawei Technologies
AT and T
Cisco Systems
Apple
Akamai Technologies
Avaya
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Video on Demand in Hospitality market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Video on Demand in Hospitality market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Video on Demand in Hospitality players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Video on Demand in Hospitality with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Video on Demand in Hospitality submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Segment by Type
2.2.1 Subscription
2.2.2 Rental
2.2.3 Retail
2.2.4 Advertisement
2.3 Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Video on Demand in Hospitality Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hotels
2.4.2 Cruise/Luxury Yachts
2.4.3 Day Care Center
2.4.4 Others (Restaurants and Lounges)
2.5 Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality by Players
3.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Video on Demand in Hospitality by Regions
4.1 Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Video on Demand in Hospitality by Countries
7.2 Europe Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Video on Demand in Hospitality by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Forecast
10.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 0Alcatel-Lucent
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Product Offered
11.1.3 0Alcatel-Lucent Video on Demand in Hospitality Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 0Alcatel-Lucent News
11.2 Huawei Technologies
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Product Offered
11.2.3 Huawei Technologies Video on Demand in Hospitality Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Huawei Technologies News
11.3 AT and T
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Product Offered
11.3.3 AT and T Video on Demand in Hospitality Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 AT and T News
11.4 Cisco Systems
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Product Offered
11.4.3 Cisco Systems Video on Demand in Hospitality Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Cisco Systems News
11.5 Apple
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Product Offered
11.5.3 Apple Video on Demand in Hospitality Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Apple News
11.6 Akamai Technologies
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Product Offered
11.6.3 Akamai Technologies Video on Demand in Hospitality Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Akamai Technologies News
11.7 Avaya
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Product Offered
11.7.3 Avaya Video on Demand in Hospitality Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Avaya News
…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
