A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Video Streaming Software Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Video Streaming Software market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Video Streaming Software market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Video Streaming Software market.
The global Video Streaming Software market report is designed through the detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections, and historical data about the Video Streaming Software market size. In addition, the projections offered in this report have been derived with the help of proven research assumptions as well as methodologies. By doing so, the Video Streaming Software research study offers collection of information and analysis for each facet of the Video Streaming Software market such as technology, regional markets, applications, and types. Likewise, the Video Streaming Software market report offers some presentations and illustrations about the market that comprises pie charts, graphs, and charts which presents the percentage of the various strategies implemented by the service providers in the global Video Streaming Software market.
The video streaming software market is broadly classified by vertical into broadcasters, operators, and media; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); education; healthcare; government; and others.
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2017, due to factors such as collaborations between governments and network arenas, institutional partnerships, and large-scale investments in outsourced video streaming solutions and services.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Video Streaming Software will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Video Streaming Software market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video Streaming Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Cloud
On-premises
Segmentation by application:
Broadcasters, Operators, and Media
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Government
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Brightcove
Haivision
IBM
Kaltura
Ooyala
Panopto
Polycom
Vbrick
Wowza Media Systems
Qumu
Sonic Foundry
Kollective Technology
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Video Streaming Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Video Streaming Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Video Streaming Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Video Streaming Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Video Streaming Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Video Streaming Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Video Streaming Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Video Streaming Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud
2.2.2 On-premises
2.3 Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Video Streaming Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Broadcasters, Operators, and Media
2.4.2 BFSI
2.4.3 Education
2.4.4 Healthcare
2.4.5 Government
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Video Streaming Software by Players
3.1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Video Streaming Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Video Streaming Software by Regions
4.1 Video Streaming Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Video Streaming Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Video Streaming Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Video Streaming Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Video Streaming Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Video Streaming Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Video Streaming Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Video Streaming Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Video Streaming Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Video Streaming Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Video Streaming Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Video Streaming Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Video Streaming Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Video Streaming Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Video Streaming Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Video Streaming Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Brightcove
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Brightcove Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Brightcove News
11.2 Haivision
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Haivision Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Haivision News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
11.4 Kaltura
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Kaltura Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Kaltura News
11.5 Ooyala
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Ooyala Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Ooyala News
11.6 Panopto
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Panopto Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Panopto News
11.7 Polycom
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Polycom Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Polycom News
11.8 Vbrick
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Vbrick Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Vbrick News
11.9 Wowza Media Systems
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Wowza Media Systems Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Wowza Media Systems News
11.10 Qumu
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Video Streaming Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Qumu Video Streaming Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Qumu News
11.11 Sonic Foundry
11.12 Kollective Technology
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
