The video surveillance market based on verticals has been segmented into commercial, infrastructure, military and defense, residential, public facility, and industrial.
The market for video surveillance is expected to witness an upsurge in APAC owing to the increased security concerns in APAC countries such as India and China.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Video Surveillance will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Video Surveillance market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video Surveillance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Hardware
Software
Installation and Maintenance Services
Segmentation by application:
Commercial
Infrastructure
Military and Defense
Residential
Public Facility
Industrial
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Hikvision
Dahua
Axis Communications
Bosch Security Systems
Flir
Avigilon
Hanwha Techwin
Honeywell Security Group
Infinova
Pelco
Bcdvideo
CP Plus
Nice Systems
Panasonic System Networks
Tiandy Technologies
Uniview
Vivotek
Zicom
Eagle Eye Networks
Prism
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Video Surveillance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Video Surveillance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Video Surveillance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Video Surveillance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Video Surveillance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Video Surveillance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Video Surveillance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Video Surveillance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hardware
2.2.2 Software
2.2.3 Video Surveillance-as-a-Service
2.2.4 Installation and Maintenance Services
2.3 Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Video Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Video Surveillance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Infrastructure
2.4.3 Military and Defense
2.4.4 Residential
2.4.5 Public Facility
2.4.6 Industrial
2.5 Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Video Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Video Surveillance by Players
3.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Video Surveillance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Video Surveillance by Regions
4.1 Video Surveillance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Video Surveillance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Video Surveillance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Video Surveillance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Video Surveillance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Video Surveillance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Video Surveillance Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Video Surveillance by Countries
7.2 Europe Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Video Surveillance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Video Surveillance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Video Surveillance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Video Surveillance Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Video Surveillance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Video Surveillance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Hikvision
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.1.3 Hikvision Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Hikvision News
11.2 Dahua
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.2.3 Dahua Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Dahua News
11.3 Axis Communications
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.3.3 Axis Communications Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Axis Communications News
11.4 Bosch Security Systems
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.4.3 Bosch Security Systems Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Bosch Security Systems News
11.5 Flir
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.5.3 Flir Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Flir News
11.6 Avigilon
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.6.3 Avigilon Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Avigilon News
11.7 Hanwha Techwin
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.7.3 Hanwha Techwin Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Hanwha Techwin News
11.8 Honeywell Security Group
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.8.3 Honeywell Security Group Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Honeywell Security Group News
11.9 Infinova
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.9.3 Infinova Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Infinova News
11.10 Pelco
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.10.3 Pelco Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Pelco News
11.11 Bcdvideo
11.12 CP Plus
11.13 Nice Systems
11.14 Panasonic System Networks
11.15 Tiandy Technologies
11.16 Uniview
11.17 Vivotek
11.18 Zicom
11.19 Eagle Eye Networks
11.20 Prism
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
