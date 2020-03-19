A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Video Surveillance Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Video Surveillance market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Video Surveillance market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Video Surveillance market.

The video surveillance market based on verticals has been segmented into commercial, infrastructure, military and defense, residential, public facility, and industrial.

The market for video surveillance is expected to witness an upsurge in APAC owing to the increased security concerns in APAC countries such as India and China.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Video Surveillance will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Video Surveillance market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video Surveillance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Installation and Maintenance Services

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Infrastructure

Military and Defense

Residential

Public Facility

Industrial

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Flir

Avigilon

Hanwha Techwin

Honeywell Security Group

Infinova

Pelco

Bcdvideo

CP Plus

Nice Systems

Panasonic System Networks

Tiandy Technologies

Uniview

Vivotek

Zicom

Eagle Eye Networks

Prism

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Video Surveillance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Video Surveillance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video Surveillance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video Surveillance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Video Surveillance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

