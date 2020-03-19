A detailed Biodegradable Plastics Market research study focuses on several essential parameters and examines competitive landscape, brief segmentation and industrial infrastructure. It also offers proper direction for important firms and individuals interested in strengthening their position in the market internationally. The Biodegradable Plastics Market report shares detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. This market research analysis will provide productive ideas for the product to make more effective and impressive in the competitive market.

Global biodegradable plastics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising amount of plastic wastes and concern for the environment and global warming.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Perstorp Orgnr, K.D. FEDDERSEN, TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., Synbra Technology bv, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Newlight Technologies Inc., API S.p.A, Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn. Bhd., Evonik Industries AG, CLONDALKIN GROUP, and Cargill Incorporated.

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Types (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA, Others)

Application (Packaging & Bags, Consumer Goods, Agriculture & Horticulture, Textile, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness programs and adoption of eco-friendly plastics due to the increasing amount of plastic wastes and concern for the global warming is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand from a number of applicable industries for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Higher product and production costs is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of any distinct differences between the waste of biodegradable plastics and conventional plastics causes a number of complications in decomposition and recycling, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope of The Report

03: Market Landscape

04: Market Sizing

05: Market Segmentation

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Customer Landscape

08: Geographic Landscape

09: Decision Framework

10: Drivers and Challenges

11: Market Trends

12: Vendor Landscape

13: Vendor Analysis

