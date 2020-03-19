A Research Report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Virtual Power Plant Market offers a detailed analysis about the market share, size, trends, and growth prospects. In addition, the report contains market volume with an accurate estimation offered in the report. The Virtual Power Plant market study is major compilation of significant information with respect to the competitor details of this market. Likewise, the information is also inclusive of the several regions where the global Virtual Power Plant market has successfully gained the position. Moreover, the report comprises a complete market analysis and provider landscape with the help of SWOT analysis of the major service providers. This research report provides an extensive evaluation of the Virtual Power Plant market.

A virtual power plant (VPP) is a cloud-based distributed power plant that aggregates the capacities of heterogeneous Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) for the purposes of enhancing power generation, as well as trading or selling power on the open market.

North America is expected to dominate the global virtual power plant market during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of these solutions in commercial and industrial as well as residential sector.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Virtual Power Plant will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Virtual Power Plant market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Power Plant market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Demand Response

Distributed Generation

Segmentation by application:

Industrial and Commercial

Residential

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

ABB

Autogrid Systems

Blue Pillar

Cisco Systems

Enbala Power Networks

Enernoc

Flexitricity

General Electric

Hitachi

IBM

Limejump

Next Kraftwerke

Open Access Technology International

Osisoft

Robert Bosch

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Spirae

Sunverge

Toshiba

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Power Plant market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Virtual Power Plant market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Power Plant players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Power Plant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtual Power Plant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

