Medical textiles involve textiles used in medical applications. These should be non-allergic, non-toxic, biocompatible, and non-carcinogenic. These are used in the manufacturing of a wide range of products such as bandages, wound care, pressure garments, prosthetic socks, adhesive tapes, protective eye pads, orthopedic belts, and others. Implantable biomedical textile is used in arterial grafts, artificial skin and other organs, sutures and ligatures, and synthetic repair fabrics. Hence, biomedical textiles can be categorized based on fibers, mainly designed for specific biological conditions.

Increasing diabetic foot ulcers, burn injuries, and surgeries are growing demand for wound care management product, in turn, driving the growth of the market. For instance, diabetes affects approximately 415 million people globally, the IDF Diabetes Atlas. Additionally, the risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers is about 34% in diabetic patients. Moreover, growing tissue engineering applications to create new tissue are further driving the growth of the biomedical textile market. A wide variety of biomedical textiles are being used routinely for healing. Some of them are cotton, silk, fiber yarns, collagen, synthetic fibers (polyethylene, polyester, and polyamide, polyurethane), and alginate, among others. These biomaterials are used for soft tissue repair, extracorporeal implants, health care and hygiene products, and other purposes as per their specificity. Furthermore, technological advancements in the medical textile industry are offering lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global biomedical textiles market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, fabric type and application. Based on fiber type, the market is segmented as non-biodegradable fiber and biodegradable fiber. Non-biodegradable fiber segment is further sub segmented into polypropylene and polyethylene, cotton, polyester, polyamide and others. Biodegradable fiber segment is further sub divided into collagen, chitin and others. Based on fabric type, the market is segmented as woven, non-woven and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into non-implantable, implantable, extracorporeal devices, and healthcare and hygiene products.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biomedical textiles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biomedical textiles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biomedical textiles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biomedical textiles market in these regions.

