Biotainers are ideal for containing critical products and for safe storage and transportation. These are designed for the storage and transportation of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Packaging helps in extending shelf-life and improve convenience during transport. Biotainers are ideal to meet packaging requirements along with cost-efficiency. They offer leak-proof assurance of valuable content and reduces the risk of contamination.

The global biotainer market is growing at a rapid pace due to increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Biotainer offers improved storage efficiency and are widely used in laboratories for the nutrient solution. These are designed for all types of hazardous material and PH sensitive material at room temperature. For instance, HDPE biotainer bottles showcase excellent chemical resistance properties. Biotainers help in reducing the cost of cleaning and sterilizing. These are manufactured in a controlled environment to minimize particulates or any contamination.

The global biotainer market is segmented on the basis of material, capacity and end user. Based on material, the market is segmented as polycarbonate biotainers, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) biotainers, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) biotainers. Based on capacity, the market is segmented as below 1 liters, 1 liters – 5 liters, 5 liters – 10 liters, 10 liters – 20 liters, above 20 liters. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, research and academic institutes and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biotainer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biotainer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biotainer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biotainer market in these regions.

