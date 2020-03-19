‘Automotive Plastics’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Automotive Plastics’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Automotive Plastics Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Automotive Plastics Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Automotive Plastics Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Automotive Plastics market are surging demand for materials offering significant emission reduction and increasing demand for lightweight materials for OEMs to reduce vehicle weight. However, high cost of raw material and non-degradable nature of automotive plastic are some factors that limit the market growth. Automotive plastic is those plastic which used in wide range of automotive applications in manufacturing exterior and interior components like bumpers, doors , windows, headlight, sideview mirror housing, trunk lids, hoods, grilles and wheel covers. Plastics are used in automotive industry due to its good mechanical properties and excellent appearance. The major benefit of automotive plastic is minimal corrosion allowing for longer vehicle market, flexibility in integrating components and recyclability of high-performance plastic. In addition, the one more major benefit is reducing the overall weight without affecting the safety or performance of vehicle.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Plastics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share in 2017 owing to growing production of vehicles and rising disposable income. North America is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. Europe is also contributing significant growth rate in global automotive plastics market.

Global Automotive Plastics market report inclusions:

Key players:

Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient PLC, BASF SE, Compagnie Plastic Omnium, Borealis AG

Market Segmentation:

By Product (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, High Density Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Others), by Application (Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Automotive Plastics market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Automotive Plastics market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

