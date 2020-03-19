‘GMO Crops’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘GMO Crops’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16106

Global GMO Crops Market to reach USD 46.9 billion by 2025.

Global GMO Crops Market valued approximately USD 24.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.41% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Genetically Modified Crops (GMO) market are increase in agriculture productivity and decrease in need for harmful pesticide. In addition, increasing investment in the field of biotechnology research and development. The major restraining factors of global GMO Crops is possible health issues like allergies and stringent government regulation. Moreover, the low consumer awareness is another major restraining factor that negatively impact the market. Genetic Modification of crops is a technology that involves inserting DNA into the genome of an organism. To produce a GM plant, new DNA is transferred into plant cells. GMO crop can be modified so that they provide a complete nutritional profile. GMO crops can be engineered to last longer once harvested, which makes it possible to extend the distribution life of the product. GMO crops have a greater overall tolerance, no-till farming methods become a possibility. Even if tilling is required, less may be necessary to successfully plant a crop. GMO Crops use less water required for fields planted. GMO crops required fewer in-field operations and applications to maintain the quality of the yield. GMO crops also have a longer shelf life.

The regional analysis of Global GMO Crops Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe owing to increasing approval of new bioengineered food. Europe is also contributing maximum share in the global transportation management system. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR with third largest in terms of revenue over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to rising population in the region and adoption of new technologies in the agricultural sector to meet the requirement of growing population.

Global GMO Crops market report inclusions:

Key players:

BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science India Ltd. , DowDuPont Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp., KWS SAAT SE, Land O’ Lake, Monsanto Co., Sakata Seed Corp., Syngenta AG, Takii seeds, Agreliant Genetics LLC, Canterra Seeds and science, DLF Seeds and Science

Market Segmentation:

By Crop Type (Corn, Soyabean, Cotton, Alfalfa, Sugar Beets, Zucchini, Papaya, Potato, Apple, Other), by Traits (Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Tolerance, Others), by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Modern Trade, E-Retail, Other Retail Outlets)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Click to get Global GMO Crops Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16106

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global GMO Crops market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of GMO Crops market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16106

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

.

.

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16106

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/