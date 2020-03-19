Cannabidiol is a chemical extracted from Cannabis sativa plant, also called as marijuana. There are around 80 chemicals, referred to as cannabinoids, recognized in the Cannabis sativa plant. Medicinal cannabidiol products are legal and hence are being included in food as dietary supplements. Cannabidiol is used to treat seizure disorder (epilepsy). It is also used for pain, anxiety, muscle disorder, Parkinson disease, Crohn disease, and many other medical conditions.

Cannabidiol supplements market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the legalization of cannabidiol as medicinal product, rising awareness about the uses of cannabidiol, and the growing demand of cannabidiol based pharmaceuticals. Moreover, increasing use of cannabidiol in cosmetics like skin care products.

The global cannabidiol supplements market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, form, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as food and beverages, medicines and therapeutics, skincare products, and others. On basis of application the market is segmented into, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, parkinson disease, and others. Based on form, the market is segmented as capsules, oil, aerosol spray, edibles, tinctures, topicals, and others. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, drug stores, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting cannabidiol supplements market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cannabidiol supplements market in these regions.

