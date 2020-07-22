COVID – 19 Impact on Smart Labels Industry Expected to Grow at CAGR 16.9% Market Technology by 2024|Top Vendors (Avery Dennison, SmartArt, SES, Zebra)

Get Sample copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/819427

The global smart labels market has witnessed an increase in adoption in the packaging industry, owing to the ability to provide a detailed information to the customers about products with the use of digital technology and smart devices. In addition, increase in demand for global smart labels market is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product and rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns. Moreover, significant rise in consolidated industries and technological advancements associated with the use in various applications, such as healthcare, & pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food & beverages, and others, have further boosted the growth of global smart labels market.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

•Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

•Avery Dennison

•Sato Holdings Corporation

•Tyco Sensormatic

•Smartrac

•SES (imagotag)

•Zebra

•Fujitsu

•….

Global Smart Labels Industry is spread across 119 pages, profiling 19 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/819427

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

•North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

•Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

•Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

•South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

•Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

•EAS Labels

•RFID Labels

•Sensing Labels

•Electronic Shelf Labels

•NFC Tags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

•Automotive

•Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

•Logistic

•Retail

•Manufacturing

•Others

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/819427

Smart Labels Market 2020 Global Industry Research report providing information and analysis of the Smart Labels market size, growth, share, segments and technologies, key trends, challenges, deployment models, opportunities and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the Smart Labels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.