COVID – 19 Impact on Compound Semiconductor Industry 2020-2025 Market Size, Growth and Technology by Top Vendors (Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG)

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the compound semiconductor market during the forecast period, owing to presence of major players in the region. Countries, such as China and Japan are leading countries for consumption of LEDs, which in turn is boosting the growth of compound semiconductors market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nichia Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Qorvo, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, and GaN Systems, among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

•Global, Regional, Country, Type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

•Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PEST, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

•Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

•Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

•Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type, Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Global Compound Semiconductor Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 08 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks.

The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

•Original Equipment Manufacturer

•Supplier

•Distributors

•Government Body & Associations

•Research Institute.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Compound Semiconductor Market — Industry Outlook

4 Compound Semiconductor Market Type Outlook

5 Compound Semiconductor Market Application Outlook

6 Compound Semiconductor Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

